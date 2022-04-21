Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra’s Baby’s Name Revealed

Nick Jonas, music superstar and former coach on “The Voice,” welcomed a baby via surrogate with his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, in early 2022.

On January 21, 2022, Chopra and Jonas both shared an Instagram post that stated, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

They then took some time off social media before resuming posting.

The Couple Had a Daughter

The couple named their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, according to TMZ.

The baby was born on January 15, 2022, at San Diego hospital around 8 p.m., TMZ reports based on the birth certificate.

In 2021, the couple dealt with rumors that they had split up after being married for just three years.

The rumors stemmed from her changing her name on Instagram from Priyanka Chopra Jonas to “Priyanka,” which effectively cut the “Jonas” from the profile altogether.

Later that day, Priyanka commented on a video of her husband with the comment, “Damn! I just died in your arms…” which made fans think that everything was actually okay with the couple.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Priyanka addressed the split rumors, which, according to the outlet, appeared and disappeared within a 12-hour period.

“It’s a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that’s behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate,” Priyanka said. “It’s just a professional hazard… Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don’t think it needs that.”

During that interview, Priyanka also said that she and Nick wanted children together.

Nick Joined a New Show

Nick has replaced Shaquille O’Neal on an upcoming NBC competition series titled “Dancing With Myself.”

The NBA legend decided to leave the show after there were technical difficulties and filming was pushed back from the original start date. Nick, who has experience working with NBC as a coach on “The Voice,” will be taking O’Neal’s spot, according to Deadline.

Nick joins both Liza Koshy and Shakira as the show’s dance creators, and Camille Kostek, who is the host of the show.

According to the original press release about the competition, the show “is the ultimate family-friendly high-spirited competition that brings out the performer in all of us.”

Each week on the competition, amateur dancers will be competing in dance challenges that have been designed by Shakira, Nick Jonas, and Koshy. The dances will then be performed in front of a love audience, who decides which of the contestants was the “Best Dancer of the Night” and takes home the top cash prize.

“I’m excited to be a part of a dance competition that places such a high value on creative movement and how it translates into personal expression, not to mention how it contributes to a sense of community,” Shakira said, according to the release. “I’ve personally been blown away by some of the talent I’ve seen thanks to people having access to their own platforms through social media. Dance has been an incredibly potent force throughout my life, and I’m eager to show the world how transformative, empowering and fun it can be.”

“Dancing With Myself” premieres at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on May 31, 2022 on NBC.

