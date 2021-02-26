‘The Voice’ Coach Hints at Having a Baby Soon

Is a baby just around the corner for this Voice coach?

In late February, Nick Jonas spoke to US Magazine about starting a family with his wife, Priyanka Chopra.

He told Extra, “We’d be blessed with any child, son or daughter or anything. Just knocking wood that it happens.”

The Jonas Brother added on the subject of baby-naming, “I’m sure her mother will want to weigh in, and my family would want to weigh in too.”

Jonas’ sentiments seem to echo those of Chopra, who told The Sunday Times in January, “I do want children, as many as I can have… [Enough for] a cricket team? I’m not so sure.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Welcomed Their First Child in July

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed their first daughter, Willa, in July of last year.

The two have been careful to keep their personal lives private, especially with a little one in the family. After Willa’s birth, a source told ET Online, “Joe and Sophie welcomed a baby girl last Wednesday in L.A. and are over the moon… The couple is already obsessed and can’t stop gloating about their new addition. The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends. With the pandemic Joe and Sophie have been very cautious about who is around them and their little girl.”

News of Turner’s pregnancy surfaced in February.

Two months later, the Game of Thrones actor told Conan, “Everything seems to be working out in my favor here because Joe’s a real social butterfly, so I struggle to lock him down and have him just spend time with me… It’s like prison for him, but it’s great for me,” she said.

She added, “He’s DJing at home… But it’s fun! I pour him his drinks. I pour him his alcohol. I give him tequila shots. He’ll text me and be like, ‘What time is it?’ I’ll reply from the kitchen, ‘Shot time,’ and bring him a shot of tequila.”

Jonas Recently Said His Songs Are ‘Love Letters’ to His Wife

Nick Jonas recently announced his third upcoming album, Spaceman.

Talking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Jonas shared of the music, “Most of the songs are pretty much just love letters, which, when I can’t articulate the way I feel with my words with no music, I go to the studio. And I’m grateful to have that because it makes her happy, and that’s most important.”

He added of Spaceman, “So ‘Spaceman’ came into my mind because I was thinking, ‘What’s the one thing that all of us have felt during this time?’ It’s just completely disconnected from the world… We’ve gotten so accustomed to looking at a screen instead of human interaction, and I think the thing that keeps us all encouraged and hopeful is just the idea of knowing that there will be a tomorrow when this isn’t our reality, and I think the body of work as a whole tracks that.”

