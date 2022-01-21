Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Welcome First Child Together

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are officially parents!

Jonas took to Instagram to share the surprising news on January 21, 2022. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” Jonas wrote. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.” Chopra shared an identical post on her Instagram page.

TMZ reports that the baby, a girl, was born in a Southern California hospital. The baby girl’s name has not been announced. According to TMZ, Jonas and Chopra were spotted at Del Mar Dog Beach in San Diego, California the day before their bundle of joy arrived.

29-year-old Jonas and 39-year-old Chopra have been married since 2018.

Chopra Previously Said Having Children With Jonas ‘Needs to Happen’

In 2019, Chopra said that she and Jonas definitely wanted children, but maybe not yet. PEOPLE reported that she told reporters at the premiere of “Isn’t It Romantic,” “We both know that that’s something that needs to happen, but it’s not something I think about very much. We’re both very driven, we love our work, we’re married to our work, and we’re both very supportive of each other’s work. So I’m sure it will happen in an organic way.”

In 2018, shortly after their wedding, Chopra told PEOPLE, “We definitely want kids, and when the time is right, it will happen.”

Chopra Made a Joke That She and Jonas Were ‘Expecting’ In November 2021

During “The Jonas Family Roast,” which aired on Netflix on November 23, 2021, Chopra made a joke that she and Jonas were expecting a child.

Chopra stated that the other members of The Jonas Brothers, Kevin and Joe, are both fathers. “We’re the only couple who doesn’t have kids which is why I’m excited to make this announcement. Nick and I are expecting…to have fun tonight and sleep in tomorrow,” Chopra joked. Jonas teased that he was “a bit concerned” for a minute. But it seems like Chopra was more serious than she wanted us to believe!

Jonas and Chopra’s baby already has three first cousins — Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s daughter Willia, and Kevin Jonas’s two daughters, Alena and Valentina.

Chopra & Jonas Recently Sparked Divorce Rumors

It’s clear that Chopra and Jonas’s relationship is going strong, but in November 2021, fans got worried that the couple was having problems. It all began when Chopra changed her Instagram handle from @PriyankaChopraJonas to @PriyankaChopra.

Chopra soon quelled the rumors by leaving a flirty comment on an Instagram video of Jonas lifting weights. “Damn! I just died in your arms,” the “Quantico” star wrote.

Chopra talked to Vanity Fair for their February 2022 issue about the pressure social media puts on relationships. “It’s a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that’s behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate,” Chopra said.

“It’s just a professional hazard. Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is,” she added.

