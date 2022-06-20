LOOK: Nick Jonas Celebrates First Father’s Day With Adorable Photo

Nick Jonas and his wife, Priyanka Chopra, celebrated their first father’s day together as parents in 2022.

The former “The Voice” coach and his wife welcomed their first daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogate on January 15, 2022.

On January 21, 2022, Chopra and Jonas both shared an Instagram post that stated, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

The Couple Celebrated Their First Father’s Day as Parents

Both Jonas and Chopra shared a photo of Jonas wearing shoes that say “MM’s” on one foot and “Dad” on the other while he holds up his daughter who wears shoes that read “MM.”

“First Father’s Day with my little girl,” he wrote. “Thank you @PriyankaChopra for the incredible Father Daughter sneakers and for making me a daddy I love you so much. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and caretakers out there.”

Chopra also shared the image.

“Happy 1st Father’s Day my love,” she wrote. “To watch you with our little girl is my greatest joy..what an amazing day to come back home… I love you.. Here’s to many more.”

Jonas Is a Judge on ‘Dancing With Myself’

Nick has replaced Shaquille O’Neal on an upcoming NBC competition series titled “Dancing With Myself.”

The NBA legend decided to leave the show after there were technical difficulties and filming was pushed back from the original start date. Nick, who has experience working with NBC as a coach on “The Voice,” will be taking O’Neal’s spot, according to Deadline.

Nick joins both Liza Koshy and Shakira as the show’s dance creators, and Camille Kostek, who is the host of the show.

According to the original press release about the competition, the show “is the ultimate family-friendly high-spirited competition that brings out the performer in all of us.”

Each week on the competition, amateur dancers compete in dance challenges that have been designed by Shakira, Nick Jonas, and Koshy. The dances will are then performed in front of a love audience, who decides which of the contestants was the “Best Dancer of the Night” and takes home the top cash prize.

“I’m excited to be a part of a dance competition that places such a high value on creative movement and how it translates into personal expression, not to mention how it contributes to a sense of community,” Shakira said, according to the release. “I’ve personally been blown away by some of the talent I’ve seen thanks to people having access to their own platforms through social media. Dance has been an incredibly potent force throughout my life, and I’m eager to show the world how transformative, empowering and fun it can be.

“Dancing With Myself” premiered on May 31, 2022 and airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time.

“The Voice” is set to return in the fall of 2022, and it’s also possible the show will be returning for an additional season in early 2023, though there have been no official announcements about that yet.

