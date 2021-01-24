How Nick Jonas ‘Shocked’ Priyanka Chopra When They First Met

We know Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are happily in love, but did we know that Chopra was shocked by Nick’s “audaciousness” when they first met?

In a recent interview with Elle, the actress opened up about meeting her husband in 2016. Well, it wasn’t really a “meeting”; more of an online introduction.

For their first interaction, Jonas tweeted at Chopra, “I’m hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet.” She then tweeted back at him, “My team can read this. Why don’t you just text me.”

It wasn’t until a 2017 Oscars afterparty that the pair actually met face-to-face.

When Chopra later spoke to People, she said of their first encounter, “I was shocked by his audaciousness, actually. He held my hand, he turned me around. I was like, ‘What is happening?’ He was bold, confident, self-assured.”

“And that was the most attractive thing about Nick and still is for me… But I was so taken in. Our courtship was such a short time. I just rode the wave because I trusted him. I’m someone who likes to have a sense of control, but he’s the only one I don’t feel like I need to do that with. I feel protected, calm.”

The couple tied the knot in 2018.

What’s Next for the Couple?

Recently, kids seem to be on Chopra’s mind.

She told E! recently, “Family is a big part of my life. It’s always been a part of my dreams.” She added, “And I’ll take what I get, you know? Leave it up to the God almighty.”

Prior to Chopra’s aforementioned admission, a source told the same outlet that the two have “been talking about having children in their near future.”

“The couple has always wanted kids.” The source added, however, that the two “haven’t been putting pressure on having kids.”

They did say that the two are going strong and doing well, despite being locked in quarantine together amid the pandemic. The source said that the pair “have had a wonderful two years of marriage and still are completely obsessed with one another.”

When Nick spoke specifically about spending time in lockdown with his wife, he said, “The biggest upside of all this has been that time at home, which me and Pri wouldn’t have had, had this all [not] happened, as busy as our schedules have been over the last couple of years,” he said. “That has been an upside, just for a little while, kind of planting our roots.”

The musician added, “I think both of us also spend a lot of our time bouncing our ideas off each other. Having that support kind of built-in at home is such an amazing thing. We’re actually working on a number of things together as well, so it’s kind of a family business at this point.”

READ NEXT: Fans Think Something Happened to This American Idol Star’s Face