Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Marital Issues With Nick Jonas

Actress Priyanka Chopra has been married to musician Nick Jonas since 2018.

Chopra and Jonas’s romance started in a very modern fashion — via Twitter direct message. During a joint interview with Vogue in 2018, the couple revealed that they didn’t kiss the first time they hung out in person. In fact, Jonas gave his future wife a friendly pat on the back. “It was too respectful if you ask me,” Chopra joked.

39-year-old Chopra gushed about 29-year-old Jonas in the interview. “I’ve not known myself like this. This guy turned me into such a girl,” she said. But in a November 2021 appearance on the “Ladies First With Laura Brown” podcast, Chopra opened up about the struggles the couple has endured recently.

Chopra & Jonas Have Had a ‘Really, Really Tough’ Year

It’s been a busy year for Chopra and Jonas and their work schedules forced them to be long-distance. “This year has been really, really tough. It was really, really tough to be away from home for an entire year, especially at a time when you can’t travel to see your family,” Chopra said on the “Ladies First” podcast.

Chopra was living in the United Kingdom while Jonas was back in the United States. “It just was so much uncertainty and that, to me, was terrifying of not being able to just get on a flight and travel, just in case something went wrong or something happened. But thankfully, you know, everyone was okay,” the “Quantico” alum said.

How They’ve Made Long Distance Work

Making visiting each other more complicated, Chopra explained that she and Jonas had to quarantine whenever they visited each other. It was hard to make long quarantines work with their busy schedules.

“It was all really tricky but we managed. He flew down a bunch of times, I flew down a couple of times. My mom came and stayed with me for almost five months, which was really nice,” Chopra said. Chopra said that Jonas did an amazing job of prioritizing her and checking in on her, even when it was complicated to do so.

“Like I said, this year was hard for me being in London. He would just drop everything — come in for even, like a day — just to have dinner with me and fly back. Stuff like that, you just have to prioritize each other and then everything feels right,” the 2000 Miss World said.

Chopra Calls Her Husband ‘Old Man Jonas’

The internet has been quick to judge the ten-year age difference between Chopra and Jonas. But Chopra revealed to Vogue that she calls her husband “Old Man Jonas,” due to his serious, reserved manner.

Despite the playful nickname, Jonas was more like a lovesick puppy than a wise old man when he was getting to know Chopra, according to one of his brothers. Joe Jonas told Vogue that he and his wife, actor Sophie Turner, got a kick out of seeing Nick pining after Chopra at the 2017 Met Gala, where they both wore Ralph Lauren and were photographed together.

“I think she kind of knocked him off his feet. He was just this little puppy dog,” Joe said. The middle Jonas brother still has a photo from after the gala. “He’s (Nick) sitting on the floor. And Sophie and I were just laughing at him. We’re like, look at this little smitten, drunk kid right now.”

READ NEXT: Why Some Fans Aren’t Happy With ‘The Voice’ Top 8 Results