Nick Jonas Breaks Silence on ‘The Voice’ Exit, Replacement

Nick Jonas will not be returning for season 21 of The Voice and is instead being replaced by pop star Ariana Grande.

Grande shared the news on her social media channels.

“surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season – season 21 of @nbcthevoice! @nickjonas we will miss you,” she tweeted. The Voice official account retweeted the announcement.

The cast reacted to the news in different ways, all taking the time to congratulate the star on her new role.

Jonas Congratulated Grande on Her New Role

Jonas wasn’t at all bitter about the fact that he’ll be leaving the big red chair once again. Jonas tweeted, “Congrats @ArianaGrande! You’re going to kill it next season! Welcome to the family 😎.”

A source told Page Six that Grande will be joining coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend for the next season of the show, meaning she will be replacing Nick Jonas. She also has been wanting to be on the show for some time, the source told the outlet.

“She is replacing Nick Jonas, who is a [coach] on the current season, but he isn’t leaving for good,” the source told the outlet. They added, “Nick will remain on rotation with other stars that have appeared on the show. The chances are he will be back soon.”

The Other Coaches Also Congratulated Grande

John Legend and Blake Shelton also took the time to congratulate Grande on her role.

Legend wrote, “So excited to welcome Ariana to our The Voice family!!”

“As an undeniable force in pop music, Ariana’s inimitable success in the music industry is extraordinary,” Jenny Groom, Executive Vice President of Unscripted Content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, according to the press release. “We were thrilled to learn that she is a true fan of The Voice and know that this enthusiasm will add to her impact as a dynamic coach.”

She added, “Ariana is a visionary with over a decade of experience in the music industry. Her unmatched vocal skills, creativity and unique expertise on all facets of the industry will make her an invaluable coach to the next generation of artists.”

Grande says she’s excited to join the cast of the show, according to the release.

“I’m so honored and excited to join The Voice family!” she said. “I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time. I can’t wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists and help to take their craft to the next level.”

Grande’s most recent album, “Positions,” was an instant hit, breaking the Billboard record for most songs to debut at number 1. She also broke the record and became Spotify’s most-streamed female artist of the past decade. In addition to that, the star recently won a Grammy award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Rain on Me” with Lady Gaga.

The Voice airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

