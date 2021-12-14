Will Nick Jonas Return to ‘The Voice’?

In March 2021, Distractify reported that Nick Jonas would be leaving “The Voice” after two seasons on the show.

Ariana Grande subsequently announced that she would be taking over Jonas’ spot in a Twitter announcement. In a tweet, Grande wrote, “surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice! @nickjonas we will miss you.”

John Legend replied to the news on Twitter, writing, “So excited to welcome Ariana to our Voice family!!”

Jonas, himself, then took to social media to congratulate Grande, writing, “Congrats @ArianaGrande! You’re going to kill it next season! Welcome to the family.”

Congrats @ArianaGrande! You’re going to kill it next season! Welcome to the family 😎 https://t.co/OSkQTGBueK — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) March 30, 2021

As fans are well aware, this isn’t the first time Jonas has left the show. He left prior to Season 19 being filmed and Gwen Stefani took his place, according to Good Housekeeping.

Jonas has had a lot to contend with over his time on “The Voice.” Earlier this year, the boy band singer cracked a rib in a bike accident, but still showed up for the semifinals, per USA Today.

When host Carson Daly asked how he was, he replied, “I’m feeling OK. I’ve been better but I’m doing alright… I wanted to go ahead and say (this) just in case I’m not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am.”

But is he gone forever? Will he ever return to “The Voice”? Here’s what you need to know:

‘The Chances Are He Will Be Back Soon’

In March 2021, a source told Page Six, “Ariana is a huge fan of The Voice and her management team has been negotiating to get her on the show for a while.” This wasn’t Grande’s first time on the show. The 28-year-old performed her hit song, “Into You,” at the 2016 finale. Still, she wasn’t a coach.

The source added, “[Grande] is replacing Nick Jonas, who is a [coach] on the current season, but he isn’t leaving for good. Nick will remain on rotation with other stars that have appeared on the show. The chances are he will be back soon.”

Page Six quoted Grande as saying, “I’m so honored and excited to join ‘The Voice’ family! I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time. I can’t wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists and help to take their craft to the next level.”

Will Ariana Grande Return for Another Season?

Given that Grande has no contestants competing in the finals, fans are starting to wonder if the “god is a woman” singer will return for another season of “The Voice.”

According to Screen Rant, rumors that Grande won’t return are “spreading like wildfire.” As noted by the outlet, once they made their way to the live rounds, Grande was forced to say goodbye to the singers on her team, one by one.

As fans may have noticed, Grande grew very close to the players on her team. In one situation, per USA Today, she explained, “I am just emotionally very distraught because I love my team so much.”

In fact, at one point, when the battle rounds came down to Raquel Trinidad and Hailey Mia, Grande said, “It’s going to be very hard for me. I’m going to quit.”

So, while it’s up in the air whether or not Grande will return to “The Voice,” it seems likely that Jonas will return at some point in the future.