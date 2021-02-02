Watch This ‘Voice’ Judge Transform Into an Old Man for a Super Bowl Ad

In a new commercial for Dexcom, Nick Jonas is showcasing technology that helps with diabetes management. And for a brief period of time, Jonas even turns into an old man!

So pumped to watch the big game this Sunday and start a conversation about a better way to manage diabetes. Head over to https://t.co/pTnpDcPAkk now to see the commercial first 😎 #dexcom #ad pic.twitter.com/upAHo1temF — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) February 2, 2021

In the commercial, the singer, who was diagnosed with Type I diabetes in 2005, asks audience members, “And people with diabetes are still pricking their fingers?”

Here’s what you need to know:

The Dexcom Technology

In the spot, the 28-year-old explains that Dexcom has the technology to help people manage their diabetes without fingersticks. The company’s website reads, “It looks like the future, but it’s available now.”

The Dexcom G6 CGM System allows you to use a small, wearable sensor and transmitter to send your glucose numbers to a smartphone or device, according to the website.

On the 13th anniversary of his diagnosis, Jonas posted an Instagram, writing, “Prioritizing my physical health, working out and eating healthy and keeping my blood sugar in check. I have full control of my day to day with this disease, and I’m so grateful to my family and loved ones who have helped me every step of the way.”

Beyond Type 1

Jonas is a co-founder of Beyond Type I, which “helps educate kids through social media on how to live life with the chronic disease,” in the words of Today.

The ‘About’ section of the website reads, “Beyond Type 1 is a nonprofit organization changing what it means to live with diabetes. Through platforms, programs, resources, and grants, Beyond Type 1 is uniting the global diabetes community and providing solutions to improve lives today. Founded in 2015 with a focus on education, advocacy and the path to a cure for Type 1 diabetes, Beyond Type 1 has grown to also include programs for those with Type 2 diabetes. A new model of philanthropy, Beyond Type 1 aims to change what it means to live with chronic illness.”

It continues, “Founders + Leadership support operational expenses so that 100% of every dollar raised directly supports the most promising global efforts and programs working to educate, advocate and cure Type 1 diabetes.”

In an interview with the outlet, Jonas says he’s proud to be part of something that has made a huge impact in a short amount of time.

Speaking specifically about what it was like when he was first diagnosed, he shared, “I felt pretty isolated initially… One of the reasons I was so drawn to being a part of Beyond Type 1 was really to find ways we could build up the community and be a support to those who maybe felt the way I felt when I was diagnosed, which was very alone.”

Jonas says that he has since learned to manage his T1D and become transparent about it in all capacities. “I think with everything in my life and what I am focused on is being authentic, and that runs deep within me on a creative level and also when it comes to causes that I am drawn to.”

