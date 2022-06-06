Nick Jonas Taken to Emergency Room

Former “The Voice” coach Nick Jonas was playing softball yesterday in Encino California when he almost collapsed onto the field. According to Page Six, “he appeared to be hit in the groin with the ball.” The 29-year-old popstar used his brother, Kevin, as a makeshift crutch as he limped to a nearby Land Rover and headed to the emergency room.

Making matters worse, the two Jonas brothers hobbled into the wrong room in the hospital, forcing them to once again struggle through a painful promenade, this time in the right direction. Apparently, this extra walking did Jonas some good, as he soon started to regain his normal gait. Page Six quipped, “Perhaps someone finally told Nick the age-old mantra, ‘Walk it off.’”

Jonas is No Stranger to Injury

This is not the first time the “Sucker” singer has injured himself during a casual sporting activity. In May 2021, Jonas was injured due to a bike accident, in which he suffered a cracked rib, as well as some other “bumps and bruises.” Jonas returned to coach and mentor on “The Voice” several days after he was released from the hospital, according to E! News.

Jonas’ injuries were addressed directly on “The Voice.” Some of his co-stars were more sympathetic to his situation than others. Host Carson Daly seemed genuinely concerned when he asked Jonas how he was feeling. Jonas responded, “I’m feeling OK. I’ve been better, but I’m doing all right.”

Jonas then added, “I just want to go ahead and say that, in case I’m not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am. But Blake, please don’t make me laugh as much, because it kind of hurts to laugh.” Never one to skip out on a chance for a joke, despite Jonas’ humble request, Blake Shelton quipped, “You’re just trying to get sympathy votes on this show. That’s all you’re doing.” Jonas, trying not to laugh, retorted, “Yeah, it’s a big, elaborate plan.”

Softball Has Been More Fun for Jonas in the Past

Around two weeks before his groin injury, Jonas played in another softball game in which he can be seen on Instagram strolling happily with his wife, Priyanka Chopra. Furthermore, according to the Daily Mail, “Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas engaged in a bit of PDA before she cheered him on at his softball game in Los Angeles on Sunday.”

About a month prior, Chopra was cheering her husband on at another Los Angeles softball game that took place on April 26, 2021. According to E! News, “An observer said the actress ‘couldn’t take her eyes off the game’ and ‘cheered from the stands with some of her friends,’ giving her husband a kiss in between innings.”

Unfortunately, Chopra was not in attendance to kiss Jonas’ injuries away on Sunday. Page Six surmises, “Chopra, 39, was likely with their daughter, Malti, who recently was released from the NICU after being born prematurely in January.”

Pain Is Not Funny (But it Can Be)

Now that everything turned out okay, Jonas might be able to get some comic relief from this relevant clip from “Cheers.”