‘The Voice’ Season 20 Schedule Change: When Does the Show Air?

NBC’s The Voice usually airs two nights a week throughout the season, meaning that the season progresses quickly. This season, however, the schedule has changed. Starting with the end of the Blind Auditions, The Voice will only air one night a week for the next few weeks.

Fans will have to tune in on Monday nights to see coaches Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton coach their teams toward the finale.

Read on to learn more about the schedule for the rest of NBC’s The Voice season 20.

‘The Voice’ Moved to One Night a Week

In order to make room for NBC’s hit drama This Is Us, The Voice has moved to just one night a week for new episodes rather than two. The show is generally aired on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, which was when The Voice was airing throughout the beginning of the season.

This is Us will be airing on Tuesday nights through April 13 alongside new episodes of Young Rock and Kenan, two new sitcoms to the network.

Following the Battle Rounds, The Voice will air the Knockout Rounds followed by the live shows and viewer voting.

Battle Rounds Begin on March 29

I’m forever #teamkelly…see y’all at the battle rounds! 🤍 — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) March 23, 2021

Battle Round on The Voice begin airing on March 29, 2021. Usually, the show would feature all three coaches and their teams, but this season is a little different.

Country music star Kelsea Ballerini will be temporarily filling in for Clarkson at the Battle Rounds since Clarkson wasn’t feeling well at the time of the show.

In the video released by the show, Carson Daly explained what was happening to viewers of the show.

“Unfortunately, our own Kelly Clarkson was not feeling well this week,” Daly explained. “Kelly’s staying at home and she’s watching the battles remotely.”

Ballerini announced the change on Twitter.

“When Kelly Clarkson calls you and asks you to keep her seat warm, you put all those years of being her super fan to work,” she tweeted. “Thank you John Legend, Nick Jonas and ole pops Blake Shelton for making me feel like part of the NBC’s The Voice family. I’m forever #TeamKelly… See y’all at the battle rounds.”

There’s sure to be much more banter between the coaches during the upcoming rounds of the show.

In a recent Blind Audition when contestant Keegan Ferrell performed “She Will Be Loved” by Maroon 5, the coaches started talking about Levine again. Both Kelly Clarkson and Shelton turned their chairs for Ferrell to try to get him to join their team.

“I happen to be buddies with the guy who wrote that song,” Shelton told the contestant.

During the part of the audition where coaches try to get contestants to join their team, Shelton resorted to lying to the contestant, which is a tactic he uses quite a bit when trying to fill out Team Shelton.

“Take note at who’s missing and who is in that chair,” he told the contestant. “I’m not saying that Kelly Clarkson got Adam fired, but he’s gone and she’s sitting there.”

He also said that Clarkson is a tyrant when it comes to NBC.

“This network stands for ‘Nothing But Clarkson,’” he added.

