‘The Voice’ Finalist Announces New Music

“The Voice” season 23 ended on Tuesday, May 23, where viewers learned the fates of each of the final 5 singing acts.

While only the winner, Gina Miles from Team Niall, took home the grand prize ($100,000 and a record deal with Universal Music Group, according to Showbiz CheatSheet), each of the finalists received a huge bump in exposure that can help them progress their careers. In fact, one of Miles’ fellow finalists, Team Blake’s NOIVAS, wasted no time in announcing new music “Coming soon!” (with no release date yet-confirmed) in a May 28 Instagram post.

NOIVAS’ New Music is ‘Coming Soon’

NOIVAS’ new music announcement shows the new song title, “Lights Go Down” over an image of the Northern Lights. The 30-year-old Texas native has released a single with similar artwork in 2017, titled “Star Gazing”, which has over 65,000 listens on Spotify at the time of publishing.

“Voice” fans were excited to see the singer’s announcement, and took to NOIVAS’ comment section to let him know.

“I never had a doubt about you Noivas. Keep that music coming!” one fan wrote.

“CANNOT WAIT, you’re so insane. ive pirated all your voice performances to my spotify 🫣🫣” another fan admitted, to which NOIVAS responded, “that’s actually awesome 😂”.

One of NOIVAS’ friends simply commented “😍”, to which the singer responded that he’s “releasing the deep cut! So excited for people to hear it”.

NOIVAS has proven himself as a multi-genre talent while on “The Voice”, having turned all four coaches’ chairs with his Blind Audition to soul artist Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come”, and proceeded to change it up in subsequent rounds with performances of Adele’s Oscar-winning “James Bond” theme, “Skyfall”, The Beatles’ “Come Together”, and country star Chris Stapleton’s “Cold”.

Before being announced as the fifth-place finisher, NOIVAS ended his time on the show with a duet with coach Blake Shelton to Shelton’s rendition of Michael Bublé’s song “Home”. NOIVAS’ time on “The Voice” may have come to an end with this duet, however the singer teased that he has a few collaborations with his coach Shelton in the works.

NOIVAS Teases a ‘Barmageddon’ Appearance

On Friday, May 26, NOIVAS shared an Instagram post thanking his fans for getting him to over 50,000 followers on the platform, and in his caption he shared some of the exciting projects that he had in store for the coming months, which included, “1. New songs! 2. A tour at Blake Shelton’s [Ole Red bars]! 3. May be on another show that Blake Shelton and Carson are a part of on USA Network 😉 4. Speaking events!”

The USA Network series NOIVAS is hinting at is a reference to the show that Shelton and “Voice” host Carson Daly co-star in with WWE star and host Nikki Bella, called “Barmageddon”, in which celebrity guests are made to compete in various drinking games at Shelton’s Ole Red bar in Nashville. “Barmageddon” will return for a second season, though no premiere date has been announced yet.

