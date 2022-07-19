‘The Voice’ Contestant Found Dead in Nashville

“The Voice” and “America’s Got Talent” contestant Nolan Neal has died at age 41, according to TMZ.

The outlet reported that Neal died on Monday, July 18, 2022, and he was found in his apartment in Nashville. According to the outlet, the singer has often spoken about substance abuse.

Neal was a contestant on season 11 of “The Voice.” He was part of Team Adam Levine, though he was cut in the Knockout Round of the competition. He later competed and earned a spot as a semi-finalist on “America’s Got Talent.”

No cause of death has been determined as of July 19, 2022.

Neal Opened Up About Substance Abuse in 2020

In 2020, Neal spoke with 10 News about substance abuse and battling addiction.

“I get up every day and ask for God’s will,” he told the outlet, sharing that he originally stopped using drugs in 2010, but later relapsed.

“I joined the rock band Hinder,” he shared. “They were all about drinking and partying. This is not their fault. I had decided I wanted to drink like a normal person. I remember trying to be normal and fitting in. I remember going to a bar and ordering a drink. I tried to hide it.”

He said that he remembers “trying to be normal.”

He was still battling addiction when he was a contestant on “The Voice.”

“I kind of lost my way on ‘The Voice’ and continued drinking,” he told the news station. “You can see it. I can see it.”

Neal Wrote a Song About Addiction Ahead of His ‘AGT’ Audition

Play

Nolan Neal Performs Moving Original Song, "Lost" – America's Got Talent 2020 This spectacular performance brought the judges to their feet! Nolan Neal performs his original song, "Lost,” on the world's biggest stage. » Get The America's Got Talent App: bit.ly/AGTAppDownload » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/AGTSub » America's Got Talent Tuesdays 8/7c on NBC! » Stream on Peacock: pck.tv/3cCQGhH AMERICA'S GOT TALENT ON SOCIAL Like AGT: facebook.com/agt… 2020-06-17T00:40:02Z

Neal shared with 10 News that he wrote a song about addiction ahead of “America’s Got Talent,” and he shared on the show that his dead died by suicide.

“Whenever we talk about my dad on the show, I always forget,” he shared. “It opens up scars, wounds. I remember coming home from the first audition. 16 hours we talked about it and then I went and sang. Maybe 12 hours. I swore I wouldn’t choke up.”

Neal told the outlet that he was happy and healthy after “several attempts at rehab.”

The song he sang for his audition was titled “Lost,” and he made a big impression on judges Simon Cowell and Sofia Vergara. Vergara shared that her own brother, Julio, struggled with addiction as a teenager.

At the time of his “America’s Got Talent” audition, the singer-songwriter had garnered over 6 million YouTube views and had a song hit the Billboard Top 40. He also had two different number 1 singles on the iTunes charts.

The singer went into the quarterfinals of “AGT” and performed his original song “Send Me a Butterfly,” which earned a standing ovation from Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara.

Ultimately, he finished in 4th, 5th, or 6th place on the show and did not make the finals.

READ NEXT: ‘The Voice’ Coach Recalls Not Being ‘Allowed’ to Compete on Show