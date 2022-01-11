‘The Voice’ Not Returning in Spring 2022

Season 21 of NBC’s “The Voice” wrapped up in late 2021, and with the usual schedule, the show would be back in early 2022 with another season. That’s not the case this time around, however.

The show will not be returning until the fall of 2022, but that was already the plan for the show. Ahead of season 21, NBC made the announcement that “The Voice” is moving to a one-show-per-year cycle, per Deadline.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, this marks the first time the show has only aired one season in a year since 2012. Since then, the network has aired two seasons of the competition per year with one in the spring and one in the fall.

‘The Voice’ & ‘American Idol’ Will Not Overlap

Arguably, the biggest competition for NBC’s “The Voice” is ABC’s singing competition “American Idol,” but that won’t be an issue for either show going forward.

“American Idol” airs in the spring each year on ABC. This year, the show is starting in late February and will run for a few months, ending before the summer. “American Idol” is also only on once per year, as it moved to the cycle after season 2 on ABC.

“The Voice” will now only air in the fall, so the shows will no longer be overlapping.

Executives Hope ‘The Voice’ Will be More of an ‘Event’

This move allows the show to be more of an “event” for viewers, according to Frances Berwick, the chairman of entertainment networks at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, per The Hollywood Reporter.

“We want to eventize this iconic series. The best way to protect the brand while super-serving fans is to produce one amazing cycle this season,” she said.

The network hopes that the ratings will improve with the change.

‘The Voice’ Ratings Have Fallen Slightly

Ratings have not been the best for “The Voice” over the past few seasons of the show, though they have held pretty steady since season 19.

According to TVSeriesFinale, “The Voice” pulled in 7.222 million viewers for the Season 21 premiere on Monday, September 20, 2021. That was down nearly 12% from the Season 20 premiere on March 1, 2021, when the show got 7.890 viewers, according to the outlet.

When comparing “The Voice” season 21 with other seasons, it’s possibly more accurate to compare to season 19, which aired on the same nights at the same time of the year in 2020. That year, the season premiere drew in 8.2 million viewers, according to TVSeriesFinale. That was still down 8% from the year before.

The season finale of season 21 pulled in 7.275 million viewers for the Monday night episode and just 6.981 million viewers for the Tuesday night finale of the show. When compared to season 19, those numbers are holding pretty steady. That season, the show pulled in 7.089 million viewers on night one of the finale and 7.265 million viewers on the second night, according to TVSeriesFinale.

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, then it will return in the fall cycle of 2022, likely in mid-September.

READ NEXT: Will Ariana Grande Return for ‘The Voice’ Season 22? Fans Weigh In