‘Stars Turned Out in Droves’ for Odd Pairing of ‘Voice’ Coaches Benefit Concert

One is an R&B solo artist. The other fronts an indie rock band. Yet these two musically diverse former coaches from “The Voice” teamed up to headline a July 7th benefit concert at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

On Thursday, Usher and Adam Levine’s band Maroon 5 took the stage, along with emcee and NBC sports correspondent, Maria Taylor. Usher and Maroon 5 were this year’s headliners for the annual Beloved Benefit Conversation Series, which seeks to “raise awareness, funds and encourage action around key issues facing [Atlanta],” reports Access Atlanta.

The outlet explains, “The Beloved Benefit seeks to work alongside our local partners, leaders and residents to create healthier, more equitable and vibrant communities. The evening features top-notch talent, stories and speakers that will leave people motivated to bring about the Beloved Community in Atlanta.”

The benefit was postponed from February to July as a result of precautions related to the pandemic, according to Access Atlanta. In addition to getting to see the two headliners perform, audiences got to hear inspiring stories from members of the community.

Usher and Levine Lit the Place Up

According to The Daily Mail, “stars turned out in droves” to attend the concert. They describe how “Usher hit the red carpet in a stylish monochrome look while a denim-clad Adam Levine struck poses with his Maroon 5 bandmates.”

The outlet describes Usher’s attire as follows: “Usher looked suave while sporting an off white jacket over a matching oversized tee and some unique trousers with laces. The hitmaker, 43, rocked a glitzy gold wrist watch and he layered two sparkly silver chains around his neck for the occasion.”

Levine’s look received equal praise: “Levine looked every bit the pop rocker as he layered a light wash denim jacket over a white graphic tee. He completed the ensemble with some black skinny jeans and a pair of black sneakers. The 43-year-old musician rocked his now signature bleach blond buzzcut and accessorized with a gold chain necklace and several chunky rings à la Johnny Depp,” The Daily Mail illustrated.

The Show Raised a Ton of Money

A July 8 Instagram post revealed that the benefit concert raised over $6 million this year. According to Access Atlanta, 100% of those funds “will be distributed directly to this year’s nonprofit beneficiaries, including Atlanta CareerRise, Center for Employment Opportunities, The Goodr Foundation, Goodwill of North Georgia, Latin American Association, Quest Community Development Organization, The Village Market and Westside Future Fund.”

Usher has deep ties to the Atlanta community. Although Usher Terry Raymond IV was born in Dallas, Texas, he and his family moved to Atlanta when he was 12-years-old from Chattanooga, Tennessee, reports WSB-TV. Usher sold his $1.5 million metro Atlanta home in 2018, complete with climate-controlled treehouse and full-on yoga studio, WSB-TV asserts.

Levine has no official ties to Georgia’s capital city, however he has been active in charity and benefit work for organizations like Beloved Benefit for quite some time. In 2020, he teamed up with Ferrari to launch the Save the Children virtual gala. He is also deeply involved in YourMomCares, which “focuses on the mental well-being of everyone’s children,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

WATCH Usher at the Concert

Play

Usher and Maroon 5 in Atlanta on July 7th 2022 at the Mercedes Benz Stadium. 2022-07-08T04:14:58Z

READ NEXT: Fans Are Calling Blake Shelton a ‘Hero’ for What He Did on July 4th