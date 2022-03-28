Blake Shelton Mourns Teens Killed in Oklahoma Car Crash

Blake Shelton is mourning the death of six Oklahoma high school students who were killed in a car crash in his hometown on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

In a statement to People, Shelton shared, “In the wake of yesterday’s unthinkable crash in our small town of Tishomingo, we as a community have all been in shock and broken-hearted. I personally know the devastation of suddenly losing a loved one in a car accident. But our community is strong and has come together to support and wrap our arms around the families and friends that are hurting the most.”

According to NBC News, the students were leaving campus on a lunch break when their vehicle collided with a semi-truck at approximately 12:30 p.m. on March 22. The teenagers were all female, between the ages of 15 and 17. The National Transportation Safety Board is currently investigating the accident.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tishomingo Is Blake Shelton’s Hometown

Shelton currently resides with his wife, Gwen Stefani, on a 1,300-acre ranch in Tishomingo, according to Wide Open Country. The two wed there in July 2021.

According to The Oklahoman, the 16-year-old driver involved in the accident was the only victim wearing a seat belt when their Chevrolet Spark collided with the tractor-trailer. Witnesses told authorities that the car rolled to a stop before turning left onto U.S. 377. When the two vehicles collided, the trailer ran off the highway and into a private driveway, according to The Oklahoman.

The speed at which the vehicles were traveling has not yet been disclosed.

In a statement to the outlet, Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd shared, “It’s rough. In 22 years, I’ve seen a lot of stuff — critical incidents, shootings. We do see a lot of death, unfortunately, but to see children that have suffered that type of trauma, it’s raw. It hurts, no matter who you are. To lose six in one scene is an absolute travesty. This will have a lifelong effect on their families and friends. This will impact this community for a long time.”

According to records from the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office obtained by USA Today, the intersection where the crash occurred has been the site of eight collisions over the past decade. In a statement, James Brewer, who owns a business facing the intersection, told USA Today, “It’s a dangerous intersection, in my personal opinion. I’ve witnessed several accidents there, and three of them were fatalities.”

Shelton Lost His Brother in a Car Crash in 1990

Sadly, Shelton lost his own brother, Richie Shelton, in a car accident in 1990. At the time, Richie was just 24.

In the words of Country Fan Cast, “Richie’s 20-year-old girlfriend was driving over a hill and slammed into the back of a school bus picking up passengers. Richie, his girlfriend, as well as her 3-year-old son all died as a result of the car accident.”

In a 2018 interview with Cowboys & Indians, Shelton reflected on the tragedy. He shared, “Look, you’re never gonna get over it. For me, my brother was my big brother. I mean, I wanted to be him. I wanted to look like him, dress like him, listen to what he listened to and be into the things he was into. So when he was killed in a car accident, it was literally like the world went silent. There was a void in my world all of a sudden, and I’m still not over it. I’m just used to it.”