Why Kelly Clarkson ‘Can’t Listen’ to Her Early Music

Kelly Clarkson is a music superstar, talk-show host and coach on NBC’s “The Voice.” She won “American Idol” in 2002 during the very first season of the competition show.

In a recent Instagram Live on her “The Kelly Clarkson Show” account, Clarkson revealed that she can no longer listen to some of her early music.

Clarkson ‘Can’t Listen’ to Some of her Early Music

Clarkson spoke on the Instagram Live about the possibility of re-recording some of her old albums like Taylor Swift has been doing over the last couple of years. She shared that she would possibly run into some issues with some of those songs that she would have to re-record, however.

“Some of those songs…I actually can’t listen to,” Kelly said at the time. “Sometimes the producer keeps you there, so long. I, 99% of the time, get along with all producers in humanity But there’s a 1% where I’m just like–oh, you’re not gonna let me leave this studio until I sing it exactly how you want it with like a yooohooo instead of you or things like that. I can’t listen to my own music because of it. It’s just weird.”

Some fans thought that she was taking a shot at Dr. Luke, the producer who originally recorded Clarkson’s biggest hit, “Since U Been Gone.”

During the Live, Clarkson teased some new projects coming up soon.

The star said that she has been working on two separate projects that “people have been asking for for quite some time,” though she was not able to reveal any additional details about those projects.

“So I’ve got a ton of music that I’ve been writing over the past few years and hopefully…that’s one thing I can pretty much say we’re going to get that out,” she shared during the live.

Clarkson Shared a Family Update & Fans Loved It

Clarkson is generally private about her family life, but she took to Instagram on January 13, 2021, to share an update while spending some time with her two children.

“Our third night in a row to watch ‘Encanto’ ha!” she wrote. “My kids are obsessed and I don’t mind. It’s so good.”

Fans loved that Clarkson was watching the new animated movie, and they hoped that she would be covering some of the songs from the movie.

One fan wrote, “Let’s see you cover surface pressure or we don’t talk about bruno pls.”

“Official petition for ‘We Don’t Talk ABout Bruno’ Kellyoke submitted,” one person wrote in the comments.

Another wrote, “It’s brilliant! I’ve watched it 20 times already. The cast is incredible, and Lin-Manuel Miranda is a national treasure.”

Some fans hoped that Clarkson would be in a Broadway musical in the future.

“So… When is Lin [Manuel Miranda] putting you in a Broadway musical? Get you a Tony so we can get you closer to an EGOT?” one person commented.

Clarkson would be the second coach on “The Voice” to earn an EGOT if that were the case. John Legend is the only person who has won an award in all four categories (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony), though Ariana Grande is also branching out into new categories, so it’s possible she will get there at some point.

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, then it will return in the fall cycle of 2022, likely in mid-September.

