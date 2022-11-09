Model Reveals Stunning Details of Breakup With ‘The Voice’ Coach

Model Olivia Culpo, who stars in a new reality show about her life, has opened up about her break-up with singer and former “The Voice” coach Nick Jonas. Saying that she was sure she’d marry the Jonas Brothers singer, the former Miss Universe has shared stunning new details of their split, including not having money for basics like groceries after their breakup.

Olivia Culpo Says Her ‘Whole Identity’ Was Wrapped Up in Nick Jonas

Culpo, 30, and her siblings star in a new reality series, “The Culpo Sisters,” which debuted on TLC on November 7, 2022. In the premiere episode, producers urged her to talk about her former relationship with Jonas, who was a coach on seasons 18 and 20 of “The Voice.”

“Do I have to talk about that?” she asked, and then said, “I did date Nick and that was a very formative experience for me.”

Culpo, who was crowned Miss USA and Miss Universe in 2012, met Jonas the following year when he co-hosted the 2013 Miss USA Pageant in Las Vegas, according to Bustle. Culpo revealed on her new show that she moved to Los Angeles to be with him and was totally dependent on the star for financial and emotional support.

“I moved to L.A. with him. I had no brand, no money and I was in love,” she said. “That was great, right? But when he broke up with me, I was kind of left with no sense of identity.”

She continued, “My whole identity was in him, which is a very common story of a young person in love. I thought we were going to get married, I thought all the things. And I just remember, night after night, looking up at my ceiling in my apartment that I couldn’t afford, thinking to myself how am I going to pay my rent?”

“I couldn’t even afford my groceries,” she said. “It was a serious, pivotal moment for me, but it was something that taught me that you can’t give up.”

Olivia Culpo & Nick Jonas Are Both in Committed Relationships Now

Both Culpo and Jonas seem to have found happiness in new relationships.

Following her split from Jonas, Culpo dated numerous professional athletes, according to People, including college football great Tim Tebow, Ryan Lochte and Danny Amendola.

In 2019, Culpo began dating San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. However, during her November 3 appearance on “Live with Kelly & Ryan,” she revealed McCaffrey won’t be featured in her new reality show.

“My boyfriend is not in the series,” she said. “That was probably the biggest challenge, just making sure that I respect the fact that he does not want to be on a show like this.”

Meanwhile, Jonas is married to actress Priyanka Chopra, whom he began courting in 2016, a year after splitting from Culpo. According to Us Magazine, the two officially started dating in 2017 and were married the following year. In January 2022, the couple welcomed their first child via surrogate, a daughter they named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.