‘The Voice’ Season 22 Finalist Welcomes Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for “The Voice” season 22 finalist Omar Jose Cardona. He may not have pulled through with the win on the singing competition show, but he did win in another way. The singer revealed that he and his girlfriend Dani Montalvo welcomed a baby boy on December 5, 2022.

“December 5th was a day Ill never forget,” he wrote on Instagram. “My son was born on the day I dedicated a song to his mom on national television. @xodanimontalvo THANK YOU FOR TAKING CARE OF OUR BOY WHILE I WAS FINISHING OUT THE SHOW. You encourage me to stay in LA to focus on the show. Talk about support but also being so brave! I love you so much!”

He added, “World… Meet Luca Leandros Cardona 12/5/22. Our little LLC.”

Montalvo also posted about their newborn.

“12/05/22 our sweet son Luca Leandros Cardona was born. Long story short, we’re happy & healthy & so so happy to have dad home … more later,” she wrote.

Cardona Finished in 4th Place on ‘The Voice’

Cardona ultimately finished in fourth place on “The Voice” season 22 after winning the Instant Save during the show’s semi-finals.

Afterward, he took to Instagram to thank his fans and his coach, John Legend.

“Curtain Call! Wow! What a difference a year can make. Im so proud of to have been a part of SZN22. The community you all have built with me throughout this process has changed my life forever! From the bottom of my heart THANK YOU!,” Cardona wrote, adding a congratulations to the winner. “@bryceleatherwood MY BROTHER CONGRATULATIONS KING! We will catch us a victory royale soon! Love you brother!”

The star called his time on “The Voice” an “incredible journey.”

“Tonight is the final episode of Season 22 of The Voice,” he wrote ahead of the finale. “What an incredible journey. I came out to LA with 4k followers and now im over 40k. Im so grateful for everyone’s support. This has been the most incredible journey I have ever been on. Follow your dreams, you truly never know when it could be your time. Stay ready, stay focused, stay passionate and spread love. Whatever happens tonight God has been so good! Thank you everyone for your support!”

Cardona now has over 55,000 followers on Instagram.

Some Fans Think Cardona Was Robbed

Some fans of Cardona and John Legend were upset during the season finale when Cardona was announced to be in fourth place and not the winner of the competition. He lost out to winner Bryce Leatherwood, runner-up Bodie, and third-place finisher Morgan Myles.

After Cardona’s fourth-place finish was announced, fans were outraged on social media.

“BULLSH**,” one person wrote on Reddit.

One person tweeted, ” #TheVoice Omar not in the top 2 is unconscionable. I can’t believe it!”

Some people went so far as to call the competition “rigged.”

Others called Omar “The real winner” of the show.

“So with Omar in fourth I can officially say this show is a joke!” one person wrote. “You obviously don’t have to be the best singer to win this competition.”

“The Voice” season 23 premieres on Monday, March 6, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and will feature coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, and Chance the Rapper.