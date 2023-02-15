Parijita Bastola & Kique Gomez Confirm Relationship, Announce New Music

“The Voice” season 23 is on the horizon, but fans are finally getting answers to a question they’ve been asking since season 22. Many have speculated that contestants Parijita Bastola (17) and Kique Gomez (19) developed a relationship while on the show, and this Valentine’s Day, the two put the rumors to rest when they confirmed their relationship on Instagram. The confirmation came with the announcement that the two are set to release a cover of “How Deep is Your Love” by Bee Gees together.

“I’ve been really nervous about releasing things, especially this being the first official thing and I realized that it’s going to have to start somewhere and what better to start with than a causal little cover with your bf,” Bastola wrote on social media.

Parijita Bastola & Kique Gomez’s Cover Release Was Delayed

Bastola and Gomez’s cover was initially supposed to be released on Valentine’s Day 2023, but in the post where Bastola confirmed their relationship status, she also confirmed that the release has been pushed by “a few more days”. She confirmed in a February 14 Instagram story that this was due to a delay by the streaming services they are looking to upload the cover to, and that because this is her first release, she is “a bit in the dark”.

Bastola also wrote about the significance of the song to her and Gomez in her Valentine’s day Instagram post, writing, “kique and I shared our love for this song since the beginning of the show, the Pj Morton and Alex Isley version specifically. It was something we listened to together frequently. It is wild that I got to sing this song on the show, while it was my favorite song at the time.” The post included a snippet of Bastola and Gomez’s rendition of the song over various clips of the two lovebirds. Morton reshared Bastola and Gomez’s clip to his own Instagram story as well.

Parijita Bastola Sang ‘How Deep is Your Love’ on ‘The Voice’

After falling in love with the song behind the scenes with her now-boyfriend, Bastola was assigned “How Deep is Your Love” as her Battle Round song while on “The Voice” by her coach, John Legend. Bastola went up against sister duo the Marilynds (who, as their name suggests, also hail from her home state of Maryland). Bastola won the Battle, however Legend used his one Save on the Marilynds, sending them through to the Knockouts as well.

In the Knockouts, Bastola advanced with her rendition of Etta James’s “I’d Rather Go Blind”, sending home Peyton Aldridge and Valarie Harding.

Gomez also won his Battle and Knockout round, with his Knockout performance of Outkast’s “Hey Ya” going viral for its unique arrangement. A clip of the performance on “The Voice” YouTube channel has garnered over 1.3 Million views since being posted on October 31, 2022.

Both Bastola and Gomez made it to the live shows, with Gomez being eliminated after the top 10 performances, and Bastola being eliminated just shy of the finale alongside her teammate Kim Cruse and Team Gwen’s Justin Aaron, in an elimination that upset many fans of the show.

