‘I Attempted Suicide’: ‘The Voice’ Finalist Shares Emotional Story

Fans of NBC’s “The Voice” who watched season 21 fell in love with Paris Winningham, a top-five finalist with a huge voice who often performed emotional ballads on the show.

Winningham opened up in an interview with First Coast News on February 4, 2022, about how he almost didn’t make it onto that stage, however.

In the interview, he shared that he had auditioned for “The Voice” two times before season 21, but he’d never received a call back from producers. His father then convinced him to try out a third time.

“I flipped on my phone and set it up and did everything I needed to do,” he shared, as auditions were taking place virtually. “My whole audition was just one take, I didn’t re-record it.”

Winningham came in third place on “The Voice” season 21 on Blake Shelton’s team.

Winningham Attempted to Die by Suicide Before ‘The Voice’





Play



'I had a gun up to my chin:' Jacksonville's Paris Winningham opens up about struggles before making Jacksonville's Paris Winningham opens up about the struggles he faced before making it on to The Voice and the importance of reaching out to get help. 2022-02-05T04:34:06Z

According to the interview, just a year before his time on “The Voice,” Winningham attempted suicide.

“I look at my life a year ago,” Winningham said. “I attempted suicide a year before I even started, you know, really honestly digging in and taking this ‘Voice’ thing seriously. I had my gun up to my chin, and I was gonna pull the trigger.”

He said that he wants to help other people who think that they can’t get into the same dark place as he was in.

“I used to say, ‘You know, I’ll never get into that dark place, I’ll never be that dark. I’ll never be that deep into depression where it’ll take me there,'” Winningham shared. “Never say that. Because you never know what life’s going to bring.”

He later said that “I’m a living testimony that you can be in a dark place, but just because you’re there doesn’t define you… there’s always hope.”

Winningham encouraged anyone who needs help to reach out for it.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, the toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also speak with a trained crisis counselor by texting HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.

Winningham Has Big Plans

Winningham is set to take part in the St. Johns Riverkeeper Tiny Dock Boater Concert Series. His concert will take place on April 24, 2022.

He also recently performed at the Legends of R&B Classic Soul And the Artists Who Made it Famous screening, which took place on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at the Ritz Theatre and Museum in Jacksonville, Florida.

Winningham recently shared a post looking through his time on “The Voice” and since the show alongside the caption, “Don’t mind me…. I’m just taking time to thank my God for everything that He has done for me and how far He’s brought me.”

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, which is pretty much a given, then it will return in the fall cycle of 2022, likely in mid-September.

READ NEXT: ‘I Might Lose Some Fans’: ‘The Voice’ Winner Shares Personal Update