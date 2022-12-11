Patti LaBelle Rushed Off Stage as Police Respond to Bomb Threat: VIDEO

Video of a scary moment for legendary performer Patti LaBelle and her fans has gone viral, after the singer was rushed off stage last night due to a bomb threat at Milwaukee’s Riverside Theater. The former “Voice” advisor, who mentored Christina Aguilera’s team during season 10, was forced off the stage during her Christmas concert on December 10, 2022, and the entire theater was evacuated. Here’s what you need to know:

Concertgoers Captured Scary Moment on Video at Patti LaBelle’s Concert

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, LaBelle’s Christmas concert came to “a sudden and shocking end” as police descended on the packed theater. Concertgoers captured the moment on video when LaBelle, who had just received a bouquet from a fan in the front row and was chatting with an audience member celebrating their 70th birthday, was suddenly surrounded by security personnel and escorted off the stage.

LaBelle, 78, was clearly taken aback by the situation. In one video that’s gone viral on Twitter, posted by user @sunny_seokkie, one of the men, dressed in a black suit, is seen approaching LaBelle from behind and grabbing the flowers. She exclaims, “Hold up. Wait!” He then tosses the bouquet to the ground, and some members of the audience laugh, thinking it’s supposed to be a funny element of the show, until they see everyone rushing off stage.

My love goes out to you Patti Labelle. You tried to make it such a loving and joyful holiday and someone had to ruin it for you #pattilabelle #Milwaukee #riversidetheatre #threat pic.twitter.com/VBRqANgA3D — Sunshine ⁷ 🌻 (@sunny_seokkie) December 11, 2022

In a statement released via Twitter around 10:30 pm on Saturday, Milwaukee Police Captain Warren E. Allen Jr. alerted the media that all patrons had been “safely evacuated” from the theater but that police were still clearing the facility and investigating the threat.

At 1:13 am, Allen issued another statement that said, “The building was searched by K9 units. No explosive devices were discovered. There is no threat to the public at this time.”

Concert Venue Releases Statement & Fans React

Shortly after midnight, concert organizer Pabst Theater Group released a statement via Twitter about the incident.

“Tonight’s Patti LaBelle show at the Riverside Theater has been postponed following a bomb threat investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department. We are thankful for the efforts of the Milwaukee Police Department and our customers and staff for their safe and orderly exit. We are working with the artist to reschedule the show,” the statement said.

By Sunday morning, Patti LaBelle was trending on Twitter, from retweets of the concert video to fans expressing their relief over her well-being.

One fan tweeted, “Thank God @MsPattiPatti, her team, and her fans are safe. This is terrifying.”

Another wrote, “People have lost their minds u gotta be 1) insane n 2) really racist to call in bomb threat on one of our Queens – so over ppl like this n very thankful #PattiLaBelle is safe”

A woman who attended the concert wrote, “Now that I’m safely at home… A bomb threat at a Patti LaBelle concert, really? I was having a lovely night with my parents, getting to cross seeing Ms. Patti off my bucket list, and then it all went left. This is just sad.”

Cleveland radio host Jimmy Malone wrote, “During my standup comedy years, I was the opening act for numerous music stars. Patti LaBelle is one of the nicest people I’ve ever met. So sorry that her concert got ruined.”

At the time of publication, LaBelle and her team had not yet commented publicly on the incident.