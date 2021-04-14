Eliminated ‘The Voice’ Contestant ‘Bummed’ That ‘Best Part’ of Performance Was Edited Out

NBC’s singing reality competition show The Voice aired the final episode of the Battle round of the competition on April 12, 2021, leaving coaches Blake Shelton, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson’s stand-in coach Kelsea Ballerini to make tough decisions about who will move forward in the competition.

Team Blake contestants Pete Mroz and Savanna Chestnut were teamed up for the Battle round of the competition where two singers on the same team duet on a song for a chance to move forward to the Knockout round. They performed John Hiatt’s “Have a Little Faith in Me,” and the coaches were impressed.

Shelton was surprised when Mroz originally auditioned for The Voice; he learned that Mroz is from Nashville and had some history with Shelton.

Shelton & Mroz Were Bandmates Decades Ago

Talk about a full circle moment @pete_mroz! I’m excited to be working with you again man!! #TeamBlake #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/96UsSf40kw — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 2, 2021

Shelton and Mroz were in a band called “The Young Riders” 25 years ago when they were in Nashville together.

“Oh my God, wow,” Shelton said, shocked. “I was in a group also called the Young Riders with Pete!”

Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas loved the coincidence.

“I haven’t seen this guy in 25 years,” Shelton said at the time.

When it came to the Battle rounds, though, Shelton didn’t give Mroz an easier time than the other contestants on Team Blake; he still wants to win the show, after all.

Mroz Impressed Shelton With His Battle Round Performance

Pete Mroz vs. Savanna Chestnut – John Hiatt's "Have a Little Faith in Me" – The Voice Battles 2021Pete Mroz and Savanna Chestnut compete singing John Hiatt's "Have a Little Faith in Me" during The Battles on The Voice.

While none of the coaches seemed completely taken with Savanna Chestnut’s performance, they were much more impressed with Mroz.

Ballerini told Mroz that she thought his performance could have taken place at any concert.

“The performance could be here, it could be at the Ryman, it could be in a stadium, and you’d perform it the same because this is who you are,” she shared.

Shelton said that he thought Chestnut wasn’t opening up enough or letting anyone in.

“I know that’s hard to do. That’s why I’m cracking jokes all the time,” Shelton shared. “And Pete, you were a great singer 25 years ago when we were in the Young Riders together, and you’re still a great singer, and I thought you did a killer job.”

When asked who he chose to win the Battle, Shelton did not have to think for very long.

“The winner of this battle is Pete,” he replied.

Mroz took to Instagram to celebrate his win, writing, “So grateful for @blakeshelton and @danandshay coaching last night! @savannachestnut you sounded amazing best part = we are friends! Next stop the Knockouts! @nbcthevoice”

Chestnut Says the Best Part of Her Performance Was ‘Edited Out’

Chestnut also shared her thoughts about the outcome.

“First of all, I’m not upset about the outcome of things,” she wrote. “Pete Mroz was a great partner and became a great friend. He’s extremely talented, had many years of experience in music, and I honestly believed he sounded better on this song and deserved the win! I did my best with a song that was definitely out of my wheelhouse and not my style.”

She added, “I’m a little bummed that the strongest, best part of my performance was edited out.”

The Voice airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on NBC.

