‘The Voice’ Coach Loses Cousin in Virginia Beach Shooting

Pharrell Williams has confirmed that his cousin’s, Donovan Lynch, life was taken during a shooting at Virginia Beach over the weekend.

On Instagram, the singer posted a photo of Lynch, 25, and wrote, “The loss of these lives is a tragedy beyond measure. My cousin Donovon was killed during the shootings. He was a bright light and someone who always showed up for others. It is critical my family and the other victims’ families get the transparency, honesty and justice they deserve. Virginia Beach is the epitome of hope and tenacity and, as a community, we will get through this and come out even stronger.”

According to Sky News, Lynch was a resident of Virginia Beach and played an offensive lineman position for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. He graduated in 2019.

Here’s what you need to know:

Pharrell’s Cousin Was Shot Dead by a Police Officer

According to ABC 8 News, Lynch was shot dead by a Virginia Beach police officer in what the outlet described as, “the last of three separate shooting incidents along the city’s popular oceanfront strip of hotels and restaurants.”

In total, the incident left one dead and eight wounded. The outlet also highlighted that both Lynch and the police offer who shot him are Black.

Police announced on Monday that, “that officer and the officer who saw Lynch’s shooting have both said that Lynch had a handgun.”

According to The Virginia Pilot, the NAACP issued a press release that read, “one of the primary reasons the public gets little to no information about shootings by police… is unacceptable.”

The release added, “We are watching and listening for the department’s inquiry into this shooting and expect a thorough and expeditious report.”

Family & Friends Mourn Lynch’s Loss

Lynch’s friends and family have been mourning the former football player’s death.

Dane Damron, Lynch’s football coach at UVA Wise, told 13 News Now, “He loved where he was from. He was all about the 757 now. He was a good one.”

He continued, “My mind immediately goes back to the good times that he had, the young man that he was. You have to understand that I was lucky to have him in my life for two years, and I don’t regret that,” said Damron, reflecting on his time with Lynch.

Damron explained that he and Lynch bonded over the years they played and worked together. “His mom had cancer and I remember him sitting in my office and he and I spending a lot of time talking about that because I lost a father to cancer. I remember the day his mother passed away like it was yesterday, he came in here and cried on my shoulder.”

Damron concluded, “This football program is better because we had the chance to have Donovan as a part of it for two years. My life is better to have had him in it for two years.”

