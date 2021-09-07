PHOTOS: Inside Look at Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo’s House

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo live in an exquisite one-story home built by architect Cliff May. Their house was the centerpiece for the latest issue of Architectural Digest.

In the words of the magazine, “The rooms aren’t cavernous, there’s no crazy waterfall or lagoon, and instead of zebra stripes and patent leather, all the furniture is covered in lovely linens and bouclés. Nothing feels even vaguely louche.”





The celebrity couple’s abode sits in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of California, which rests between Santa Monica and the Pacific Ocean.

Here’s what you need to know:

Levine & Prinsloo Sold Their Beverly Hills Mansion in 2019

In 2019, Levine sold the couple’s former home– a Beverly Hills mansion, which was purchased for $34 million in March 2018, according to Mansion Global.

In the brief period of time that they owned the home, Levine and Prinsloo remodeled it for $11 million.

In his interview with Architectural Digest, Levine touched upon why they decided to move, sharing, “Beverly Hills just started to feel hectic. It’s strangely central, so we felt surrounded by the city. We wanted to live somewhere quieter, where you don’t hear the traffic and feel the stress… The only things we brought were the art and the bonsai trees, which are my other little kids.”

According to a May TMZ article, none other than Ellen DeGeneres purchased the house from Levine and Prinsloo. The outlet shared that it spans more than 10,000 square feet, and came equipped with a gym, spa, guest house, pool, 2 kitchens, and professional screening room.

The Home Was Designed in the 1930s

Levine and Prinsloo’s current Palisades home was designed in the late 1930s, according to Architectural Digest. Previous occupants of the gorgeous estate include producer Brian Gazer, and Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner.

Levine and Prinsloo’s designer, Tommy Clements, told Architectural Digest, “We basically stripped it all down. We simplified the materials and color palette and exposed the bones of the house to create a beautiful, neutral backdrop for their collections of art and design… Adam is an obsessive design junkie. He and Behati like to live with beautiful things, but in a super-casual way, where the kids have the run of the house, and friends and family are always welcome.”

Prinsloo added of her husband, “Adam usually takes the driver’s seat in making design decisions. He stays up all night looking at furniture and houses. He should be an interior designer himself.”

The couple shared that they enjoy every piece of art they collect for their home. “When things are chaotic culturally, as they have been for the last half decade, it tends to foster great art. Behati and I have an emotional attachment to everything we collect.”

Levine and Prinsloo live happily with their two children, Dusty Rose, 4, and Gio Grace, 3. Levine told Architectural Digest, “The COVID lockdown made us especially grateful to have this place. In a world where nothing ever seems to be enough, our home feels like a genuine unicorn, our perfect sanctuary.”

Prinsloo added, “It’s really all that we need or want.”