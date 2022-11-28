Police Chase Man Trying to Steal John Legend’s Luxury Car

Grammy-winning singer John Legend, who serves as a coach “The Voice,” nearly had his luxury sportscar stolen in Los Angeles, according to an exclusive report from TMZ. But police caught the alleged thief after a brief chase. Here’s the latest…

On November 27, 2022, TMZ exclusively reported that the Los Angeles Police Department said they’d arrested a man who got inside John Legend’s luxury sportscar while the singer was inside a recording studio.

The report says Legend’s car was parked outside the studio when a man walked up to the car, opened the door and got into the driver’s seat. While the intruder sat inside, looking for some way to start the car, the recording studio’s surveillance cameras captured him in the act and security personnel called the police.When security guards approached the man and asked what he was doing, he claimed to own the car — even though it clearly belonged to Legend. The man then got out of the car, according to TMZ, and started walking away.When the police arrived, they chased the man on foot briefly and then took him into custody. The suspect was taken to jail, per the report, booked for attempted grand theft auto, which is a felony, and was being held on $85,000 bail.According to Auto Evolution, Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen own a Porsche Taycan, which has “lightning-fast acceleration.” Had the thief managed to start the car, he could have made a quick getaway, since that model goes from zero to 62 mph in less than three seconds. The car has a starting price of $185,000.

The scary situation with the alleged thief will likely be far from Legend’s mind tonight, November 28, as he cheers on his team to victory on “The Voice.” The Top 10 are scheduled to perform, and he still has three members of his team: Omar Jose Cardona, Parijita Bastola and Kim Cruse.

Only Blake Shelton has more, with all four of his team members still in the competition. Stefani has two, while Camila Cabello has one.

Before the live performances last week, on November 21, Legend brought his family to the set, posing for photos and recording a video with his kids, six-year-old daughter Luna and four-year-old son Miles sitting in his lap.

He captioned his Instagram photo, “My biggest fans (until they’re too cool to think I’m cool) came to @nbcthevoice! They’re definitely voting for #TeamLegend.”

Legend first joined “The Voice” as a coach in the spring of 2019, for season 16, and has been with the series ever since. He’ll be noticeably absent, however, from the next season, which is set to premiere on March 6, 2023. But he has said that, unlike his colleague Blake Shelton, he will return to be a coach on “The Voice” in the future.