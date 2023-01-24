‘The Voice’ Season 23 May Include Huge Format Change

There may be a big change made to the format of “The Voice” season 23 in the form of pre-taped playoff episodes. For the past 23 seasons, the playoff episodes on “The Voice” have been aired live, but now the show has tickets available for four separate pre-taped playoff episodes.

The tickets, which are available to purchase online, are set for February 14 and February 22. The description on the website, however, states that the show has four rounds, the Blind Auditions, Battle Rounds, Knockouts and Live Performances. There have been no official announcements from NBC regarding pre-taped episodes going past the Knockout round, but the tickets being available are a pretty good indication.

Still, with four pre-recorded playoff rounds, there would likely be room for a live finale and semi-finals episode. That could be where live voting from the public comes in if the change has been made by the show.

To attend a taping of “The Voice,” all attendees must be fully vaccinated or have a negative PCR COVID test within 48 hours of the taping. Tests are not provided by the studio.

Season 23 of ‘The Voice’ Features 2 Brand-New Coaches

Season 23 of “The Voice” features long-time coaches Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson, but they’re set to be joined by new coaches Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper.

During an interview with NBC, Chance shared that he believes his biggest competition is Kelly Clarkson.

“I wanted to be a Coach on The Voice because I like giving platforms to young Artists—especially people who are already seasoned in their trade and know what they’re doing but just need the right spotlight. I wanted to be a part of the process,” he explained.

He added, “I think my biggest competition amongst the Coaches is probably Kelly, ’cause she’s a seasoned vet, she’s won a bunch of times, and people just gravitative towards her ‘cause they know she’s been in a competition. She’s mega famous. But imma still win though.”

Horan also agreed that Clarkson is the biggest threat in his interview with NBC Insider.

“We have very similar tastes in music, same kind of taste in voices. Yeah, I think she’s going to be a massive threat to me,” Horan said. “But you never know, I could win the thing.”

Blake Shelton is Set to Exit ‘The Voice’ After Season 23

Unfortunately for fans of Shelton, season 23 will be the last time he’s in the big red chairs on “The Voice.”

In the statement, Shelton shared that he was ready to move on and was grateful for his time on “The Voice.”

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton shared. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people; you are the best.”

Shelton has won “The Voice” nine times. He first won in season 2 with Jermaine Paul, then again in season 3 with Cassadee Pope, season 4 with Danielle Bradbery, season 7 with Craig Wayne Boyd, season 11 with Sundance Head, season 13 with Chloe Kohanski, season 18 with Todd Tilghman, season 20 with Cam Anthony, and most recently he won season 22 with Bryce Leatherwood.