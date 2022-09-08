Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Has a ‘Big’ Problem

Wife of “The Voice” coach, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen is noticing some changes. According to the former supermodel, her stomach isn’t the only thing that’s growing during her pregnancy. Like most women who are expecting a baby, her bra size is increasing as well.

Teigen Isn’t Shy About Sharing

The “Chrissy’s Court” star posted on Instagram on August 26 that she might just have to choose her baby’s name based on how big her breasts get. She joked, “will name my baby with the letter my boobs stop growing at. looking like a g, maybe h.”

Fans were quick to comment with their ideas for names that start with those letters, with some of them going all the way up to Z. Other Instagram users felt compelled to comment on her body parts specifically. One user wrote, “They’re truly amazing!!!”

Many fans appreciated Teigen’s sense of humor. One responded, “Lol 😂😂 may the best letter win.” Another wrote, “you’re comical” with a bunch of laughing-crying emojis. Someone else joked, “wouldnt want to grow up explaining that to people.” Another fan related to the post, responding with, “the caption is my life. Glad I went with George bc accurate.”

One poster commented, “I thought the issue was the opposite with fat graft, where retaining them was difficult.” This poster was apparently referring to Teigen going public with the fact that she had fat removal surgery on her cheeks in 2021, as reported by Us Weekly.

The outlet also reported that Teigen had her breast implants removed in 2020. Teigen explained at the time, “They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it.” She wanted to “be able to zip a dress in my size” and “lay on my belly with pure comfort.”

In an Instagram story, “The Voice” coach’s wife shared, “A few of my friends keep having to tell people that I really got my implants out because nobody believes it.” She then “lifted up her yellow Diego bikini top to reveal vertical scars under her nipples and said ‘these are the scars,’” according to Us Weekly.

It’s Been an Ongoing Topic

When Teigen was pregnant with her daughter Luna in 2016, she also opened up about her boob-related issues. When she was a co-host on the Talk Show, FabLife, in January of that year, she told the panel, “I’m still second trimester and I have…I think I’m rocking a 40 double D now.” She then added, “My nipples are all sorts of weird,” to which co-host, Leah Ashley, replied, “Oh honey, that only gets worse.”

Teigen then quipped, “I’m so happy that I showed them off so much on Instagram, because I’ll never see them that way again.”

Teigen and Legend had their second child, Miles, in 2018. Then they sadly experienced the loss of their third child, Jack, in 2020. According to Insider, “Chrissy Teigen revealed that she was already pregnant when she had surgery to remove her breast implants despite taking a test beforehand that came out negative.” She did not find out she was pregnant until weeks later.

In August, 2022, the couple happily announced that their in vitro fertilization (IVF) was a success and that they were expecting their rainbow baby.

