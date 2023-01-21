Priyanka Chopra Claps Back at Internet Trolls Over Surrogacy Criticism

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first child, one-year-old daughter Malti, via surrogate in January 2022.

At the time, they both released a statement to Instagram, which read “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much ❤️”, however that didn’t stop people from looking for more information.

In a January 19, 2023 interview with British Vogue, Chopra posed for photos with baby Malti and spoke about motherhood and family life with Jonas and their daughter. She also responded to “internet trolls” who have been prying for information regarding the couple’s journey with surrogacy and why they made that choice.

Priyanka Chopra Reveals Why She Chose Surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas received a lot of comments, both positive and negative, after sharing that they had welcomed a daughter via surrogacy. One person wrote on Chopra’s Instagram post, “You have bought a baby, what a disappointment.” Harper’s Bazaar Arabia joined the conversation, theorizing that the couple may have chosen surrogacy due to their busy schedules, with the DailyMail claiming that the choice was not due to fertility issues.

In her interview with British Vogue, Chopra put all of the rumors to rest, confirming that her choice to conceive via surrogate was due to “medical complications”.

When the topic of internet rumors was raised, Chopra said, “I’ve developed a tough hide when people talk about me. But it’s so painful when they talk about my daughter. I’m like, ‘Keep her out of it.’ I know what it felt like to hold her little hands when they were trying to find her veins. So no, she’s not going to be gossip. I’ve been really protective of this chapter of my life with my daughter. Because it’s not about my life only. It’s hers too.”

Chopra went on to address the “internet trolls” directly as well. British Vogue reports that her tone took on “an edge” when she said, “You don’t know me. You don’t know what I’ve been through. And just because I don’t want to make my medical history, or my daughter’s, public doesn’t give you the right to make up whatever the reasons were.”

Chopra also revealed the reason she didn’t comment on this backlash at the time was that baby Malti was born a full trimester prematurely, so all of her and Jonas’s energy was given to doing what they could to make sure their baby remained healthy.

Priyanka Chopra is Co-Starring With Celine Dion in Dion’s First Movie Role

Priyanka Chopra also spoke with British Vogue about her upcoming romantic comedy, “Love Again”, which hits theaters on May 12, 2023, according to Deadline.

Celine Dion co-stars as herself in the film, marking the 54-year-old singer’s first major film role, after a few cameo appearances over her career, including appearing as herself on the television show “The Nanny” and appearing as Miss Piggy’s Fairy Godmother in “Muppets Most Wanted” in 2014.

In the film, Chopra plays a woman who, after the sudden loss of her fiancé, texts his old phone number, not realizing it has been reassigned to a journalist, played by Scottish actor Sam Heughan. When Heughan’s character is assigned to write a profile of Dion, he enlists her help to meet Chopra’s character in real life.

Dion had to reschedule her planned 2023 tour dates last year when she announced that she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a “chronic condition that causes muscle stiffness and painful muscle spasms”, according to the Cleveland Clinic. While no cure exists, there are treatments available to help lessen symptoms and slow the condition’s progression. Dion hopes to continue with her planned tour dates in 2024.

