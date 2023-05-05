Priyanka Chopra Reveals How Nick Jonas Seduced Her

Priyanka Chopra has revealed the way in which Nick Jonas was able to win her heart. Chopra, who stars in Amazon Prime’s “Citadel” which was released on April 28, said that Jonas “sealed the day” through music.

Chopra and Jonas officially began dating in 2018 when US Weekly was the first to report the news. Two months after that, People reported that Jonas got down on one knee on July 27, which also is Chopra’s birthday, as the pair took the next step in their relationship. That December, the couple went through two different ceremonies in India to tie the knot. The first wedding was on December 1, 2018, at the Umaid Bhawan Palace. The next day in Jodhpur, India, they took part in a traditional Hindu ceremony.

Nick Jonas Writes an ‘Awesome’ Song for Priyanka Chopra

In a May 2 interview on the “Howard Stern Show,” Chopra recalled the moment that the former “The Voice” coach won her over. She didn’t specify the date in which this happened. The two were driving to lunch at the Beverly Hills hotel when Jonas, who will be releasing a new Jonas Brothers album on May 12, played a song that he just had written.

“[He] plays this song and uses words and phrases that are very me and phrases that I’ve used,” she said. “I didn’t want to presume it, so I didn’t say anything. I was like, ‘Oh, that’s an awesome song.’ He was like, ‘Yeah, does it sound familiar?”

That’s when she mentioned to him that “a few words” caught her attention, to which she said he responded, “Well, I wrote this for you.”

Nick Jonas Then Seals the Deal with Priyanka Chopra

Having caught her attention with the lyrics of his song, Chopra then recalls what happened next.

“This is what sealed the deal,” she said in the interview. “He said, ‘Look, I’m not a man of too many words, but my songs will be my love letters to you.’”

From that point on, the two have been inseparable. She even said in the interview that it was “a good night for him” after his grand gesture.

The Two Welcomed Their First Child in 2022

On January 21, 2022, the couple shared the news that they now are happy parents after welcoming their first child via surrogate. The two revealed the birth of Malti Marie on their Instagram after keeping the pregnancy to themselves.

In a January 19, 2023 interview with Motherly, Chopra said that she now feels like she has a “center” and a “sense of calm” in being a parent. She also explained why they chose to keep the pregnancy secret and remain protective of sharing too much about their daughter.

“I’ve been really protective of this chapter of my life with my daughter,” she said. “Because it’s not about my life only. It’s hers too.”

Jonas appeared on the “Today” show on May 16, 2022, where he called his daughter a “gift” and that the couple are “blessed” to have her in their lives. Nearly four months into being a father at the time of this appearance, Jonas said that “life is beautiful” in response to the couple’s new roles as parents.