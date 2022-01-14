Priyanka Chopra Addresses Rumors of Split From Husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and former “The Voice” coach Nick Jonas have been married since December 2018, but there were recently rumors and speculation that the couple had split.

Now, Priyanka is hitting back at the rumors of her split, which stemmed from her changing her name on Instagram from Priyanka Chopra-Jonas to “Priyanka,” which effectively cut the “Jonas” from the profile altogether.

Later that day, Priyanka commented on a video of her husband with the comment, “Damn! I just died in your arms…” which made fans think that everything was actually okay with the couple.

Priyanka Says She & Nick Have Not Split

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Chopra addressed the split rumors, which, according to the outlet, appeared and disappeared within a 12-hour period.

“It’s a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that’s behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate,” Priyanka said. “It’s just a professional hazard… Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don’t think it needs that.”

She also said that she has been working on protecting herself from negativity on social media.

“I’m starting to protect myself a lot more because I realize how much [the entertainment business] takes out of you,” Priyanka explained. “It takes a part of your soul, constantly trying to make sure that you say the right thing, do the right thing, dress the right way, not make a mistake, not trip because the whole world is going to watch.”

She added, “Or not fall when you’re walking up on a red carpet or say something wrong or have a bad f***ing day.”

Priyanka & Nick Want Children

Both Priyanka and Nick have previously said that they do want children in the future, and Priyanka doubled down on that during the interview with Vanity Fair.

For her, having children is a “big part” of her plans for the future, and she insinuated that she and Nick are actively trying to have children and, “by God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.”

Priyanka did say she wanted to spend a lot of 2022 reconnecting and focusing on her relationship.

“My priority has always been the next job,” she said. “I’m a very, very ambitious person. But I think the woman in me is craving balance. I’m craving my family life. I’m craving being able to do things for the soul that I didn’t do because I was just ‘blinders on’ and working.”

When it came to slowing down on their acting and music careers if a child came along, Priyanka said, “I’m okay with that. We’re both okay with that.”

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, then it will return in the fall cycle of 2022, likely in mid-September.

