‘The Voice’ Stars Mourn Colleague & Mentor: ‘The World Won’t Be the Same’

Multiple celebrity coaches from “The Voice” have shared their grief over the death of legendary producer Quincy Jones, who died at age 91 on November 3, 2024, per the Associated Press.

Jones worked with and inspired many of the world’s biggest music stars, from Frank Sinatra to Michael Jackson, and was scheduled to receive an honorary Oscar in late November for his work on the music in movies like “The Color Purple” and “The Wiz,” Billboard reported.

As news of Jones’ death spread on November 4, past and present “Voice” coaches were among the many celebrities who posted tributes, but their messages were more than just lip service to an icon. Many “Voice” stars including Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, and John Legend had close relationships with Jones and considered him a dear friend and mentor.

Jennifer Hudson & Chance The Rapper Purchased a Chicago Theater With Quincy Jones in 2023

Hudson, who has been a coach on the US and UK editions of “The Voice” and will soon serve as a Mega Mentor on the show, posted a photo of her and Jones together, writing, “There will never be another Quincy Jones! That man lived and breathed music, and his genius was unmatched. The world won’t be the same without you, Quincy. Love always, your Chicago baby, Jhud !”

A year before Jones’ death, in November 2023, she and Chance The Rapper, another former “Voice” coach, teamed up with Jones to purchase the historic Ramova Theatre, which sat empty for decades, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

The trio of stars served as co-owners, working with a developer to restore the single-screen theater that was built in 1829 and closed in 1985, but left untouched since. After renovations, they reopened the venue on December 31, according to The Architect’s Paper.

On November 4, Chance shared a throwback photo of Jones in his Instagram Stories but said he was not emotionally ready to write a full tribute to Jones. Rather, he wrote, “I need a second to process this. 🕊️😢”

Quincy Jones Spoke at Snoop Dogg’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

On the morning of November 4, Snoop Dogg, who currently serves as a mentor on “The Voice,” posted multiple photos and videos on Instagram and in his Stories, including one featuring a series of songs produced by Jones.

Snoop wrote in the caption, “R. I p. Thanks for the brotherhood and love u gave me 🙏🏽🌹”

When Snoop received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Jones spoke at the ceremony, telling the crowd, “I love this man” and then joking that they’d known each other for so long, “I knew him before electricity.”

“This man is very special in my life,” Jones continued, calling him “my nephew” and “my slender homie.”

Recalling having Snoop at his house 25 years earlier, Jones told him, “Snoop, you were family then and you’re family now — forever, eternally.”

In April, Snoop appeared on “Rap Radar” with Jamie Foxx, where they talked about wanting to collaborate with fellow artists the way Jones always taught them to.

“We want to replicate greatness,” Snoop said.

Snoop’s father also posted a photo of their family with Jones outside “The Jimmy Kimmel Show” and wrote, “Rip Quincy thanks for the good memories love you bro 🎶👍”

John Legend, Michael Bublé & Usher Considered Quincy Jones a Friend & Mentor

Other “Voice” coaches past and present paid tribute to Jones, too.

John Legend, who will return as a coach on “The Voice” during season 27, wrote a lengthy tribute to Jones on social media, recalling how they ‘became good friends: we collaborated, we celebrated together all over the world, from Como to Montreux, California to New York.”

“This man has lived one of the most consequential lives in the history of humanity,” Legend continued, urging followers to watch the Netflix documentary about Jones. “He was behind some of the most important music and culture we will ever know.”

“And beyond all his accomplishments,” Legend added, “anyone who knows Q will talk about the JOY he brought to every room. He was the life of the party, so charming and full of light. I feel so fortunate to have witnessed it in person.”

Current coach Michael Bublé also posted a series of throwback photos of Jones and wrote, “Today the world feels a little quieter. I am incredibly grateful that I got to share moments with Quincy, learning from a true legend. Thank you for the music. Your influence is endless. Rest peacefully my friend 🙏”

At the time of publication, former “Voice” coach Usher had not commented on Jones’ death, but on September 27, he received the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award from the Black Music Action Coalition, saying he was “incredibly honored” by the acknowledgement of his philanthropic work.

Usher, along with Snoop, also helped to honor Jones in 2018 when he had his foot and handprints cemented outside the iconic TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood.

“What he’s been to me, outside of being an amazing mentor,” Usher told the crowd gathered there, “is also, two, a father figure. A big brother when I need it. A shoulder to cry on when nobody would understand. An open door when you needed path in the right direction.”