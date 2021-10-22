‘The Voice’ Alum RaeLynn Reveals Baby Gift She Received From Blake Shelton

RaeLynn, the season 2 contestant from NBC’s “The Voice” and country music star, recently dropped a new album and gave birth to her daughter Daisy.

RaeLynn was on Blake Shelton’s team when she was on “The Voice,” and the star stays in contact with her coach, recently releasing a song called “Why I Got a Truck” that features Shelton. The song is a quintessential country song that talks about a girl getting a truck when she turns 16 instead of the other types of cars other people may choose when they pick out their first vehicle.

“That’s why I got a truck sitting in the driveway / tracking that mud up and down the highway / I can haul a**, I can haul hay / I can fill her up every time I get paid,” the duo sing in the chorus.

RaeLynn Revealed She Received a Gift From Shelton

After giving birth to her daughter, RaeLynn shared that she loves being a mother in an interview with ET Online.

“It has been honestly amazing,” she told the outlet. “I, of course, am not sleeping as much as I was, I definitely sleep when the baby sleeps. When they say that, it’s so true, but I didn’t expect to love being a mother as much as I do. I mean, I knew I was gonna love it, because I love babies, but there is honestly nothing like it.”

She also said that she “forgets the pain” of labor when she holds her baby.

When it comes to gifts received from her famous friends, RaeLynn outlined some of those for the outlet.

She received “a pair of hot pink, Ugg baby slippers” from Kane Brown and wife, Golden Goose sneakers from Tyler Hubbard and his wife and a “huge delivery of flowers from” Shelton and Gwen Stefani, according to ET Online.

“They’ve been so sweet, and when Daisy was born they sent this huge thing of flowers,” RaeLynn said, according to People. “Gwen and Blake have been so sweet about her.”

She added, “Every once in awhile, you just meet somebody that you are like, ‘This person is going to be in my life for the rest of my life,’ and I just know that I am going to know that person. I knew that right when I met Blake, he was somebody that I knew would be in my life forever and be a constant friend and a constant mentor.”

She says she considers herself lucky because she has been able to foster her connection with Shelton and he has continued to help her advance her career and advocate for her.

RaeLynn Welcomed Daisy In September 2021

RaeLynn announced her baby’s birth on September 11, 2021.

“Me and Josh are completely lost for words over you,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Thank you Jesus for giving us our beautiful blonde girl with 10 fingers, 10 toes and a perfect button nose.”

Since then, she’s offered regular updates about Daisy’s growth and her own experience with motherhood on her Instagram feed.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on NBC.

