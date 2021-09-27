‘The Voice’ Alum Drops Album Featuring Collab With Blake Shelton

Musicians who compete and get far in the competition on NBC’s “The Voice” sometimes go on to have successful music careers, and that sometimes means working with their coaches long after their time on “The Voice” has come to an end.

That’s true once again for “The Voice” alum RaeLynn, who competed on season 2 of the competition show. The singer dropped her new album, “Baytown,” on September 24, 2021. The project is her second full-length studio album.

“‘Baytown’ is a record where you can find a little bit of everything,” RaeLynn said, according to a press release. “If you know me, you know I love to dance, get rowdy and have a good time, but you also know that songwriting and talking about hard subjects is something I will never steer away from.”

She adds, “Country music is my heart and soul, and I fell in love with it when I grew up in Baytown, Texas. Everything that I am and what I represent is imprinted with my hometown in my heart. No matter what I do, what I sing or where I live, Baytown will always be represented because it made me who I am today.”

On the new album, RaeLynn collaborates with her “The Voice” coach Blake Shelton in their song “Why I Got a Truck.”

The song is a quintessential country song that talks about a girl getting a truck when she turns 16 instead of the other types of cars other people may get when they pick out their first vehicle.

“That’s why I got a truck sitting in the driveway / tracking that mud up and down the highway / I can haul a**, I can haul hay / I can fill her up every time I get paid,” the duo sings in the chorus.

Shelton takes over for the second verse of the song. During his time, he describes having to get his truck fixed and renting a Lincoln Continental while it’s in the shop.

“Counting down the days ’til I pick her up / this two-wheel drive don’t get the job done / sure, it’s got an HD screen on the dash / but it ain’t even got a hitch on the back,” Shelton sings.

‘Baytown’ Also Leans Into Rap & Hip Hop

The album dropped by RaeLynn isn’t all about the country vibes like her previous work may have been. Instead, she features rap artist Mitchell TenPenny on “Get That All the Time,” and she mentions Cardi B in one of her new songs.

“I’ve always been the type of girl that has a huge playlist,” RaeLynn told Taste of Country.

She added, “I grew up around so many types of cultures and different people, and they all represent who I am, and so I wanted that to be displayed in my music. ‘Baytown,’ to me, is sass, it’s country, it’s a little bit of bass.”

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NBC.

