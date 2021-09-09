‘The Voice’ Star Welcomes First Child

Congratulations are in order for a former contestant of NBC’s singing competition, “The Voice.”

Rachael Lynn Woodward, better known as RaeLynn gave birth to her first child on September 8. The singer’s baby girl Daisy came into the world at 4:07 p.m., weighing 7 pounds and 7 ounces, according to RaeLynn’s Instagram post.

“These two are my world. I am beyond thankful for my husband and all the doctors, nurses and our amazing doula @mollyburg17 for helping us bring miss Daisy into the world,” RaeLynn captioned a photo of her husband Josh Davis holding baby Daisy.

RaeLynn Wrote a Song for Her Daughter

Shortly after learning she was pregnant, RaeLynn wrote a song for her baby girl. The country singer shared an Instagram clip of the song on Mother’s Day. “Wrote this when BB girl was 8 weeks in my belly,” RaeLynn wrote in the caption.

The song opens with the touching lyrics, “When I watched those two pink lines arrive that Wednesday afternoon, it went from me just being me to me being me and you.”

