‘The Voice’ Season 21: Are Ratings Higher or Lower With Ariana Grande as Coach?

Ratings for the Blind Auditions portion of season 21 of NBC’s “The Voice” are in, and some fans may be wondering if the show gained or lost viewers with the addition of music superstar Ariana Grande as a coach.

Grande joins reigning “king” of “The Voice,” Blake Shelton as well as Kelly Clarkson and John Legend in the coaching chairs for season 21. She replaced Nick Jonas, who was a fixture on the coaching panel in seasons 18 and 20. Gwen Stefani, who is now married to Blake Shelton, filled in for season 19 and actually came away with the win.

With all the changes in coaches throughout the seasons, ratings have shifted, but possibly not as much as some viewers would expect.

‘The Voice’ Ratings Have Barely Fallen Since Season 20

According to TVSeriesFinale, “The Voice” pulled in 7.222 million viewers for the Season 21 premiere on Monday, September 20, 2021. That’s down nearly 12% from the Season 20 premiere on March 1, 2021, when the show got 7.890 viewers, according to TVSeriesFinale.

When comparing “The Voice” season 21 with other seasons, it’s possibly more accurate to compare to season 19, which aired on the same nights at the same time of the year in 2020. That year, the season premiere drew in 8.2 million viewers, according to TVSeriesFinale. That was still down 8% from the year before.

Still, the show pulls in the most viewers on the 8 p.m. hour of Monday nights, especially in the coveted 18-49 demographic. At 9 p.m., however, “NCIS” generally pulls in a few hundred thousand more viewers than “The Voice,” though the show stays at the top when sorted by the 18-49 demographic.

On Tuesdays, “The Voice” is nearly always at the top of the list when it comes to ratings. The Tuesday, October 5 episode pulled in 6.89 million viewers, with the next highest show pulling in 6.39 million, according to TVSeriesFinale.

With all that being said, it’s very possible that Grande has not had an effect on ratings for “The Voice” in either a positive or negative light. The show has, however, had plenty of hit videos on the official YouTube channel this season, which could have something to do with Grande’s huge presence on social media.

What’s Next on ‘The Voice’ Season 21?

It will be interesting to watch the ratings play out over the course of the season when the Battle Rounds and Knockout rounds play out. In addition to that, the live shows are often a huge draw for viewers.

All of the coaches have now assembled their teams for the upcoming rounds, and some of the talent is especially promising.

Here’s a look at the teams going into the next round of the competition:

Team Kelly:

Girl Named Tom (Trio)

Kinsey Rose

Carolina Alonso

Gymani

Jeremy Rosado

Holly Forbes

The Cunningham Sisters (Duo)

Jershika Maple

Xavier Cornell

Wyatt Michael

Aaron Hines

Parker McKay

Team Legend:

Jonathan Mouton

Jack Rogan

Samuel Harness

Joshua Vacanti

Paris Winningham

Keilah Grace

Samara Brown

Janora Brown

KJ Jennings

Sabrina Dias

Brittany Bree

Shadale

Team Blake:

Peedy Chavis

Wendy Moten

Lana Scott

Hailey Green

The Joy Reunion (trio)

Carson Peters

Kaitlyn Velez

Berritt Haynes

Clint Sherman

Manny Keith

LiBianca

Tommy Edwards

Team Ariana:

Katie Raie

Katherine Ann Mohler

Vaughn Mugol

Chavon Rodgers

Jim and Sasha Allen (Duo)

Raquel Trinidad

Hailey Mia

Bella DeNapoli

David Vogel

Ryleigh Plank

Sophia Bromberg

KCK3 (Trio)

“The Voice” season 21 episodes air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on NBC.

