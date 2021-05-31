‘The Voice’ Season 20 Finale Ratings: How Many Viewers Did the Show Pull In?

Season 20 of NBC’s “The Voice” ended with a three-hour finale episode on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Now, fans might be wondering when the show will be returning to TV and how many viewers tuned in for the season finale event.

The show was already renewed for season 21 prior to the finale’s airing, with new coach Ariana Grande joining in for the season in place of Nick Jonas. Other than that, not much is known about the upcoming season, but it may get a boost in ratings thanks to another fresh face on the coaching panel.

Read on to learn more about the ratings for “The Voice” throughout the season and during the finale.

How Many People Watched the ‘The Voice’ Season 20 Finale?

According to TV Series Finale, which keeps track of the ratings of shows throughout the season, “The Voice” pulled in about the expected number of viewers for the season 20 finale.

Season 20 started off very strong, pulling in nearly 8 million viewers on the premiere episode, but the ratings did not stay there throughout the season, dropping to a season low on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 with 5.4 million viewers.

On the Monday, May 24, 2021 episode of the finale event, “The Voice” pulled in 6.325 million viewers, according to TV Series Finale. On the second part, on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, “The Voice” got 6.5 million viewers.

The show did not end on the top of the night when it came to viewership, according to TV Series Finale. It was actually beaten out by CBS’s “NCIS,” which pulled 8.5 million viewers.

‘The Voice’ Tied ‘American Idol’ in Finale Viewership

When it comes to ratings for TV reality singing competitions, comparing “American Idol” and “The Voice” is one way to see what the ratings are in context.

“American Idol” and “The Voice” finished up on the same week, with “American Idol” airing its three-hour finale event on Sunday, May 23 while “The Voice” aired its finale event on the following Monday and Tuesday. The shows actually both pulled in around 6.5 million viewers for each part of the finale, which was actually down from where the show was by quite a bit earlier on in the season for “The Voice.”

“The Voice” continued throughout the season to pull in a large number of viewers, according to TV Series Finale. The show pulled in around 6 million viewers an episode, which is nearly one million more than “American Idol” averaged during the season.

In context, according to TVSeriesFinale, that puts “The Voice” at the top of Monday nights for overall viewership, but the show does fall below “9-1-1” in the coveted 18-49 demographic.

“The Voice” has been reduced to just one cycle per year rather than two, NBC recently revealed. That means that the show will return in the fall, but it will then switch over to fall-only shows for the foreseeable future.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

