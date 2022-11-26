‘Voice’ Cast Member Mourns the Sudden Loss of a Family Member

A “Voice” cast member and her family is mourning a terrible loss this week — Reba McEntire and her significant other Rex Linn said goodbye to their beloved dog, Riddler.

Reba Posted a Memorial to Her Dear Puppy Who Died of Cancer

In an Instagram post that featured a photo of McEntire and Linn walking with their dog, Riddler, the country superstar revealed that their “angel” was diagnosed with lymphoma less than three weeks before he died at the age of seven.

McEntire wrote:

If we're really lucky, an Angel will place something in our laps that will affect us for a lifetime… and we got really lucky. This particular "Angel delivered" life companion, Riddler (aka Budders, Budski, Squareheaded Bastard), said goodbye to us at 11:20 AM PT on Wednesday. Only seven years old, lymphoma took his life less than three weeks after diagnosis. He was a GRAND CHAMPION in the Show Ring, but a grander one in life. He impacted everyone that came across his path. He was a good man to ride the river with, the Best. – Rex & Reba

It looks as though “The Voice” season 1 and season 8 mentor is quite the dog lover. In 2021, she posted a photo of herself taking Riddler to the recording studio for “National Pet Day.” In 2022, she and Linn played with some rescue puppies on a trip to St. Louis, and not only was McEntire a dog mom to Riddler, but she is a proud dog grandmother to her son Shelby’s dogs, one of whom is a corgi named Watson.

Reba’s Famous Friends & Fans Were Quick to Offer Their Condolences

In the comments on the post about Riddler’s sudden death, her famous friends offered up messages of love and support.

“You loved him well, and he loved you back. That’s what we all want. Love you and rest well sweet Riddler,” wrote country singer Trisha Yearwood.

Her “Reba” co-star Melissa Peterman wrote, “He was a magnificent boy!! It’s a heartbreak when we lose them. RIP Riddler. Love you both.”

“Guys, I am so sorry! Sending lots of love your way,” wrote McEntire’s “Big Sky” co-star Luke Mitchell.

“What a beautiful baby, sorry for your loss Reba. You have all of those beautiful memories of times you shared with him. Those memories will help you with the pain that you are going through. I will pray for your heart to heal fast. Just remember the love that he gave you,” wrote one of McEntire’s fans.

Another fan wrote, “We share your grief in losing your fur baby. We lost our Sasha last month to kidney cancer. It is very heartbreaking. We had her for her entire 12 years of life.”

“Oh my word, what a sweet baby. Look at that angels face. So stinking cute! We are so lucky to have our father’s namesake, albeit, backwards..(GOD – DOG) for every second they are with us. And once they dig their little paws into our heart and soul, they are there forever. I’m so very sorry for your loss. I’m fairly certain, this isn’t your first rodeo, (pun intended)..but I also know, it never gets easier. That cute puppy is in good company, at the feet of your parents being loved and spoiled as only grandparents can do. Once again, my heartfelt, deepest condolences. Your sweet baby was so beautiful,” wrote a third fan.