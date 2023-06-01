‘Voice’ Coach Reba McEntire Sneaks Into Niall Horan’s Dressing Room

The newest “The Voice” coach Reba McEntire is getting the lay of the land.

In a May 29 Instagram post, McEntire took her followers behind the scenes of the “Voice” set and even snuck into her fellow coach (and reigning champion) Niall Horan’s dressing room.

“Okay we’re at ‘The Voice’ and my dressing room is not ready yet,” McEntire said in the clip while standing outside Horan and Kelly Clarkson’s dressing rooms, “So I can’t make up my mind, do I want to go into Kelly’s dressing room or do I want to go in Niall’s dressing room? I think his will be more fun.”

What’s Inside Niall Horan’s Dressing Room?

McEntire slinked into Horan’s dressing room and took her viewers on a tour of his snack table, which included a coffee maker, sparkling water, and tortilla chips and dip. “I hope he doesn’t mind me eating his Doritos,” McEntire said while holding a bag of Tostios chips.

The country crooner then noticed a cell phone laying around. “He left his phone,” McEntire said before looking through Horan’s phone and leaving him a video message, telling him, “Guess who’s in your dressing room! You should learn to lock your phone. Bye.”

Niall Horan & Reba McEntire Will Both Be Coaches on ‘The Voice’ Season 24

Although he may not know that McEntire broke into his dressing room until he sees the video on her phone (or the one she posted on Instagram), Horan will have plenty of time to get back at the country star, as both musicians will be coaches on the upcoming 24th season of “The Voice”, which will premiere in the Fall of 2023, although a specific premiere date has not been revealed. They will be joined by returning coaches Gwen Stefani and John Legend, who both appeared last on season 22.

Horan and McEntire are familiar with each other, though, as McEntire served as the mega mentor for the show’s 23rd season, which Horan just won thanks to his team member Gina Miles taking home the bulk of the fan vote in the finale, beating out Team Blake’s Grace West in what host Carson Daly referred to as the closest margin of victory in “The Voice” history. This kept Blake Shelton from taking home a 10th and final win as a coach, as he retired from the show after 12 years and 23 consecutive seasons, leaving the red chair open which McEntire is ready to occupy.

“Well I thought it was a cool connection that we had,” McEntire said of Horan in a clip on “The Voice” YouTube page, “I sing country music and country music pretty much started in Ireland [where Horan is originally from] and Scotland. When the Irish and the Scottish came over, those songs evolved in the Appalachian Mountains all the way up into Canada and all the way down into the South, and it just kept moving west into Tennessee and all over the United States. So thank you Irish and Scottish people.”

