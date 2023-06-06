Reba McEntire Shuts Down Her Upcoming ‘Voice’ Coaches

Country music legend Reba McEntire is nothing but confident heading into her first season as a coach on “The Voice.”

McEntire will join NBC’s singing competition staple for its 24th season in the fall. She’ll battle it out against fellow coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan as Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and Chance the Rapper all elected to part ways with “The Voice” following the 23rd season finale on May 23.

In a clip shared on her Instagram, the Country Music Hall of Fame inductee was asked by Access Hollywood which coach she viewed as her “biggest competition.” “Oh, I don’t have competition,” McEntire responded.

“Competition?” McEntire’s caption reads. “Never heard of it.” Watch the clip below via the embedded Instagram link.

Reba McEntire Is ‘So Ready’ to Take Over a Coaching Chair on ‘The Voice’

McEntire was featured last season as the “Mega Mentor.” And in the same interview with Access Hollywood, she said she had received advice from Shelton — her fellow country music star — which has helped her prepare for the role.

“I absolutely am,” McEntire said when asked if she was “ready” to coach next season’s up-and-coming talent. “I got all my advice that I’m ever gonna take from Blake Shelton. So, I am so ready.”

The “If You See Him, If You See Her” and “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia” singer also stated that she was going to bring “something brand new” to the show. “Yes, I am going to have my game plan ready to go,” McEntire said. “We’ve all been talking about it, so it’s going to be something brand new. ‘The Voice’ has never seen it before.”

“We’re smokin’ — we’re gonna be really rockin’ it,” McEntire said.

Blake Shelton Praised ‘Special’ Reba McEntire

Extra spoke with Shelton in May and got his thoughts on McEntire during the show. In short, the “God’s Country” singer praised McEntire’s authenticity and said it was the perfect opportunity for more people to learn about her talent.

“Well there’s a couple of things about Reba that makes her so special. First of all, she’s just so authentic. I don’t know anybody country, or on the planet, [who is more authentic than] Reba, and that’s just the truth, but the other thing is her talent… She was born with this raw, natural talent that’s just unbelievable.

“People will finally maybe start to realize what an incredible vocalist she is. I shouldn’t say that; millions of us already know that. But so many more people are going to realize what an incredible vocalist she is because she’s going to, as a coach on this show, perform at times, you know, and it’s just, it’s shocking what an incredible singer she is.”

Shelton was the longest-serving coach on “The Voice.” He had filled a red seat for all 23 seasons, picking up nine wins along the way. McEntire served as Shelton’s advisor in season one, and then she came back in season eight to work as an advisor for all of the teams.