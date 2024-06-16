‘Voice’ Coach Accused of Storming Off Set in ‘Scam’ Ad

Blake Shelton’s “Voice” replacement Reba McEntire was featured in an ad that ran on Meta and some fans were left baffled.

According to Snopes, the ad claimed that McEntire stormed off the set of the show. However, the outlet was able to confirm that the ad was nothing more than a “false claim” and that McEntire did not walk off set.

The ad suggested that “producers kicked” McEntire off the show and that made her storm off — but none of it is true, per Snopes. The ad included a link that took readers to a “fake” site.

“Users clicking on the ad visited a fake Fox News article hosted on the scam website newkirk.buzz. The article falsely claimed McEntire created a product named Bloom CBD Gummies or Nature’s Leaf CBD Gummies to help ‘reverse dementia.’ The headline of the fake article read, ‘Reba McEntire reverses dementia solution, sparks huge lawsuit pressure on Fox, she finally fights back on air,'” Snopes reported.

McEntire joined “The Voice” as a coach on season 24.

Reba McEntire Will Return to ‘The Voice’ Season 26

In May 2024, NBC confirmed that McEntire would continue on in her coaching role for season 26.

“I can’t wait for S26,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories after the announcement was made.

Three months prior, McEntire responded to rumors that she was leaving the show.

“Please do not click on any articles that say I am leaving The Voice. This is not true,” McEntire wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“These are fake websites to lure people in with clickbait where they claim I have a company to sell weight loss gummy products. This is false. I do not sell or promote any type of gummy product,” she added.

McEntire will be joined by Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé when the show returns.

Reba McEntire Had Big Shoes to Fill When She Took Over Blake Shelton’s Seat

Shelton left “The Voice” after 23 seasons. His team won nine times over the course of his time on the show. He made the decision to part ways with the show to focus his attention on other things — like his music career and his family.

Coming in and taking over Shelton’s seat on “The Voice” was a challenge for McEntire and she admitted that she felt the pressure representing country music following Shelton’s departure.

“It’s a lot of pressure, because nobody can replace Blake Shelton. He’s a huge personality and a wonderful person. So I’m just getting in there trying to have fun and represent country music as best I can,” she told Newsweek in September 2023.

However, McEntire has had a “wonderful” time on the show and seems to really like being a coach.

“It’s a well-oiled machine, so getting in at this time is marvelous. Everybody knows the game plan, from the crew, the producers. Everybody on the show is so nice, so sweet and have been so helpful. I’m loving it,” she told the outlet.

