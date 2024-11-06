Reba McEntire Faces Backlash Over Viral Social Media Post

Country superstar and “The Voice” coach Reba McEntire had some fans seeing red on November 5, 2024, over a social media post about her hair that quickly went viral.

The famous redhead shared two photos of herself — one with long hair, the other with short hair -and wrote, “Long or short, either way I love being a redhead! #NationalRedheadDay”

Many fans took issue with McEntire posting on Election Day, with tensions high in the presidential race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. about a day celebrating redheads. Naysayers included many who considered the post too flippant amid so much political tension while others worried her post was meant as a subliminal nudge to vote “red” or Republican, which enough people did to push Trump to victory in the early morning hours of November 6, per the Associated Press.

Reba McEntire’s Tweet Had Over 10 Million Views Within Hours of Her Posting

During the month of October, the vast majority of McEntire’s tweets were viewed by tens of thousands of fans. But when McEntire tweeted her redhead post on November 5, it quickly went viral on the platform, where over 10 million users had viewed it within as many hours.

Her followers quickly flooded the tweet with quips about it being Election Day, including one who wrote, “Read the room Reba” and another who tweeted, “Ma’am … not today.”

Someone else replied, “Love you, Reba, but today is about voting”

Another person, whose response received over 4,000 likes, tweeted, “We will celebrate redheads tomorrow. It’s only blue heads today”

Others who suspected a political undercurrent to McEntire’s post weighed in, with one person asking, “Is this code for something” while another tweeted, “We all know how you voted Reba 😞”

Someone else tweeted, “You got that right, red, red right down the ballot!”

At the time of publication, McEntire had not responded to fans or commented about the buzz her post inspired.

Founders of Day for Redheads Celebrated Reba McEntire’s Post

National Redhead Day was originally called National Love Your Red Hair Day when it was founded in 2011 by sisters Stephanie and Adrienne Vendetti, according to Portland station KGW8.

The sisters run How to be a Redhead (known as H2BAR), a lifestyle brand with products for redheads, who make up less than 2% of the world’s population, according to KARE11.

The brand’s Instagram account commented on McEntire’s Instagram post on November 5, writing, “Thank you for celebrating with us today, @reba 💙 And, anyone watching, vote if you haven’t already 🗳️👩‍🦰👨‍🦰👏👏👏”

On Facebook, McEntire received far less pushback on her post and, rather, thousands of comments from fans about how much they love the country singer’s hair as well as fellow proud redheads.

“My DIL is a redhead and was thrilled when their first born was a redhead,” one fan wrote. “I love red hair! Of course red on Reba is perfection!”

Another commented, “My mama was a redhead! I think that’s one of the many things she loved about you!”

McEntire has always been a fan of her red hair, even when she was growing up in Oklahoma, she told the Dallas Voice in 2015, per Us Weekly.

“I loved my red hair,” she said. “My mom was a redhead, so I felt she gave me her red hair. I’ve always been very, very proud of it.”