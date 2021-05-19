‘The Voice’ 2021 Winners: Top 5 Contestants & Live Results

The Tuesday, May 18, 2021, episode of NBC’s “The Voice“ revealed the Top 5 finalists heading into next week’s live season finale. Viewers voted to save four contestants following Monday’s episode, and the remainder competed for the Wildcard Instant Save.

We’ve got all the details on Tuesday night’s episode below.

MAJOR SPOILER WARNING: Do not read on if you don’t want to know who was eliminated during the May 18 episode of The Voice.

If you don’t want the full recap, go ahead and scroll to the bottom of this post to see a list of which contestants made it through to the next round.

‘The Voice’ 2021 Top 5 Live Recap

The show started with host Carson Daly introducing coaches John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas and Blake Shelton as well as letting fans know that Jake Hoot would be performing alongside Kelly Clarkson.

Each team would have the top vote-getter automatically moving forward to the finale, and then everyone else would compete in the Instant Save portion.

First up was Team Kelly, which still included Corey Ward, who won the previous Wildcard Instant Save, Gihanna Zoe and Kenzie Wheeler. Kenzie Wheeler got the most votes, meaning that Gihanna and Corey would be competing in the instant save.

Team Legend took the stage next. The contestants remaining on that team were Pia Renee and Victor Solomon. The artist with the most votes for the team was Victor Solomon, meaning that Pia Renee would be the one competing in the Instant Save later on.

Next up, Team Nick took the stage. His contestants, Rachel Mac and Dana Monique, both thanked their coach before learning who would move on. The artist with the most votes was Rachel Mac, meaning Dana Monique would be moving on to the Wildcard Instant Save.

Last up was Team Blake. Cam Anthony got the most votes, and that means that Jordan Matthew Young was set to perform in the Wildcard Instant Save.

The first Instant Save performance was from Pia Renee, who sang “everything I wanted” by Billie Eilish. Then, Team Kelly’s Corey Ward performed “Iris” by the Goo Goo Dolls.

For Team Nick, Dana Monique performed “Caught Up In the Rapture,” originally by Anita Baker. That was followed up by Jordan Matthew Young’s rendition of “Drift Away,” originally by Uncle Kracker. Gihanna Zoe was the last performer of the night, with “Some of Your Love,” originally performed by Whiskey Myers.

The winner of the Wildcard Instant Save was Jordan Matthew Young for Team Blake.

‘The Voice’ 2021: Who Was Eliminated & Who Made It Through?

These contestants made it through to the finale:

Team Kelly:

Kenzie Wheeler

Team Legend:

Victor Solomon

Team Nick:

Rachel Mac

Team Blake:

Cam Anthony

Jordan Matthew Young

The following contestants were eliminated:

Gihanna Zoe

Corey Ward

Pia Renee

Dana Monique

The season finale of “The Voice” airs on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on NBC.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

Follow the Heavy on The Voice Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: ‘The Voice’ Versus ‘American Idol’ 2021: Which Show Has Better Ratings?