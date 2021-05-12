‘The Voice’ 2021 Winners: Top 9 Contestants & Live Results

The Tuesday, May 11, 2021, episode of NBC’s “The Voice“ revealed the Top 9 finalists heading into next week’s live show. Viewers voted to save four contestants following Monday’s episode, the coaches will each save one contestant, and the remaining contestants competed for a chance at the Instant Save.

We’ve got all the details on Tuesday night’s episode below.

MAJOR SPOILER WARNING: Do not read on if you don’t want to know who was eliminated during the May 11 episode of The Voice.

If you don’t want the full recap, go ahead and scroll to the bottom of this post to see a list of which contestants made it through to the next round.

‘The Voice’ 2021 Top 9 Live Recap

This post will be updated as the episode airs.

“The Voice” opened with Carson Daly welcoming viewers to the show and saying hi to coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas and Blake Shelton to the stage.

The top artists from each team with the most votes would be moving on, and the coaches were each to select one artist from their own teams. Then, the finalists who were not selected were able to perform for the wildcard spot.

Team Blake results were up first. The artist that received the most votes on the team was Cam Anthony. Blake then chose to keep Jordan Matthew Young, meaning that Pete Mroz and Anna Grace were up to be competing in the Wildcard Instant Save.

Team Nick’s five contestants took the stage next. The contestant with the highest number of votes was Rachel Mac, and Nick chose to move forward with Dana Monique. That meant that Jose Figueroa Jr., Andrew Marshall and Devan Blake Jones would be up for the one Team Nick spot in the Wildcard Instant Save.

Then, Team Legend took the stage. The artist with the most votes was Victor Solomon, and John went forward with Pia Renee, meaning the other artists were going to go forward with the chance to compete in the Wildcard Instant Save.

Team Kelly was up last. The contestant saved by votes was Kenzie Wheeler. Kelly chose to save Gihanna Zoe based off the previous night’s performances.

Competing in the Wildcard Instant Save were Pete Mroz (Team Blake), Jose Figueroa Jr. (Team Nick), Ryleigh Modig (Team Legend), and Corey Ward.

That meant that Anna Grace was the first of the night to go home, followed by Devan Blake Jones and Andrew Marshall. Zania Alake was sent home from Team Legend, and Team Kelly’s Zae Romeo.

Team Blake’s Pete Mroz performed first in the Wildcard round, singing “Speechless” by Dan + Shay. His coach told him that he was an incredible singer.

Team Nick’s Jose Figueroa Jr. sang “Superstition” by Stevie Wonder for his song, and Nick said his performance was “electrifying” and he was sure that “America has to vote for Jose.”

The next performance came from Corey Ward from Team Kelly. He chose to sing “Lose You to Love Me” by Selena Gomez. Kelly told him that he’s “an incredible vocalist” and asked America to vote for him.

Team Legend’s Ryleigh Modig sang “It Would Rain” by Bruno Mars for her Wildcard song. John told her that her voice is magical and he feels like she has a lot of potential.

‘The Voice’ 2021: Who Was Eliminated & Who Made It Through?

This will be updated as the episode airs.

These contestants made it through to the next round:

Team Blake:

Jordan Matthew Young (coach’s save)

Cam Anthony (by highest votes)

Team Nick:

Dana Monique (coach’s save)

Rachel Mac (by highest votes)

Team Legend:

Victor Solomon (highest votes)

Pia Renee (coach’s save)

Team Kelly:

Kenzie Wheeler (highest votes)

Gihanna Zoe (saved by Kelly)

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

