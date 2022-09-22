What Is This ‘Regret Button’ ‘The Voice’ Coach Talked About?

Those big red buttons are one of the features that makes “The Voice” a unique talent show. When the coaches hit their button and their chair turns around to show they are interested in an artist, a sense of excitement arises for everyone involved.

In season 14, the button gained a new purpose – it could be used to block another artist from having a chance at recruiting a contestant. Reactions to the block power have been mixed, but over time it has become a staple feature in the show.

What is the ‘Regret Button?’

New coach, Camila Cabello, has thought of a new use for the button, and she said on night two of the blind auditions that she is pitching it to producers. On the September 20 episode of season 22, Cabello seemed disappointed after a no-chair turn occurred for an artist named Coco. After meeting the Mobile, Alabama resident, she wished she had pushed her button.

Cabello then told viewers, “I actually am pitching the idea about having a regret button. You can only use it one time, kind of like the block button. If you see someone, you hear how they talk, or you kind of fall in love with them afterwards, you press the regret button and suddenly you’re in the fight again.”

Cabello gave no indication as to whether or not producers were considering the idea. However, viewers have seen it happen time and time again where coaches regret not having turned once they meet a particular artist. So, the idea does have some validity.

The problem is that the concept of “The Voice” is that coaches hit their buttons having no idea what the individual looks like, how they are dressed, or the amount of charisma they emit. It is supposed to be all about the voice (hence the name).

If coaches were able to change their mind once they have received additional information, this could dilute the uniqueness of the show’s concept. Then again, if they were only able to use it one time each, most of the premise might remain intact. There are many angles to consider here.

There is already some question as to just how blind the blind auditions are anyway. According to Women’s Day magazine, an insider revealed that “the four coaches are, in fact, all told who is performing, defeating the show’s purpose about ‘the voice’ being anonymous. They’ll often get a name or a back story to make sure they’re asking the right questions. It makes for better television if the coaches are familiar with who they are.”

‘People Love the Button’

“The Voice” Executive Producer, Audrey Morrissey, told Gold Derby during an on-air roundtable in June, “we’re constantly trying to find ways to use the button.” Morrissey asked, “How can we evolve without jumping the shark? First the steal, then the block… People love the button. We’ve talked for years about how do we put the button in the live shows. Is there a way to use the button in the live shows?”

During the roundtable, Morrissey asked listeners to send in any ideas they had about unique ways to use the button. Maybe she should have just asked Camila Cabello.

READ NEXT: SEE IT: John Legend Performs ‘Sexy’ Duet With Jimmy Fallon