‘Voice’ Coach Granted Restraining Order Days Before Season Finale

Days ahead of her return to “The Voice” with a performance on the upcoming finale, Kelly Clarkson requested a restraining order against a woman who continually showed up at her home despite the singer’s security team turning her away many times. Multiple outlets have reported that Clarkson was granted a restraining order on December 9, 2022, against the trespasser and alleged stalker. Here’s what you need to know…

Obsessed Fan Has Shown Up to Kelly Clarkson’s Home At Least 18 Times

TMZ was the first to obtain court documents filed by Clarkson’s attorney, Ed McPherson, requesting a restraining order against 56-year-old Huguette Young. Clarkson’s head of security, Michael Lopez, claims in the filing that the woman has appeared up outside Clarkson’s home at least 18 times, leaving gifts and notes for the singer on her porch, including dog toys, stickers, plants and seeds.

Another security guard once confronted Young, informing her she was trespassing and had been caught on security cameras. The court filing says the woman apologized but kept returning despite the warning.

Clarkson is not only worried about her own safety, but also asked that the restraining order protect her family, her nanny, and her house manager. Clarkson has two kids — eight-year-old River Rose, who joined her mom last week at the People’s Choice Awards, and six-year-old Remington Alexander. She shares custody of the kids with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

Clarkson’s filing asked that Young be kept at least a football field away from her home, job, and children’s school. A judge granted the restraining order and a trial will be held later in December.

Clarkson bought her 5,000-square-foot, five-bedroom Los Angeles mansion in 2021, according to E! News, for $5.5 million.

Clarkson to Perform on ‘The Voice’ Finale & Rejoin Show as a Coach

Clarkson is scheduled to perform on the season 22 finale of “The Voice” on December 13, as part of a star-studded lineup performing before a winner is crowned. She will perform a solo version of “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me” — the duet with Ariana Grande that appears on her Grammy Award-nominated holiday album, “When Christmas Comes Around…”

In addition to taping her successful talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” she’s also been filming blind auditions and battle rounds for the next season of “The Voice,” for which she’s returning as a coach.

Clarkson took season 22 off from the show in order to spend time with her kids over the summer. This season’s coaching lineup has featured Blake Shelton, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and newcomer Camila Cabello.

On season 23, Clarkson will join Shelton for his final season on the “The Voice.” They’ll be joined by rookie judges Chance the Rapper and former One Direction member Niall Horan. The new season is slated to premiere on NBC on March 6, 2023.

Meanwhile, the two-hour finale of season 22, will air live on NBC this Tuesday, December 13. Five contestants remain, including three artists from Team Blake: Bryce Leatherwood, Brayden Lape, and Bodie. Meanwhile, Team Camila’s country-soul artist Morgan Myles is the sole woman remaining in the competition and Team Legend’s Omar Jose Cardona was named the fifth and last finalist after votes rolled in during the Instant Save portion of the show on December 6.