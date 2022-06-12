ROUNDTABLE: ‘The Voice’ Executives Expose Which Coach is ‘Sneaky Competitive’ & More

Gold Derby, the website known for making predictions on award shows and reality TV outcomes, hosted a roundtable on June 12, 2022 with “The Voice” host Carson Daly, Executive Producer, Audrey Morrissey and several other behind-the-scenes bigwigs. The roundtable was led by Gold Derby interviewer Denton Davidson.

A treasure trove of interesting insights emerged from the discussion, starting with the loaded question, “Who is the most competitive coach?” Daly was quick to jump in with his answer, which was unequivocally, Adam Levine. Daly even joked that Levine “might have sold one of his children to win.”

Executive Producer Audrey Morrissey agreed that Levine is very competitive and takes winning “super seriously.” But she thinks the most competitive coach is Blake Shelton because he’s “sneaky competitive. He plays it off like he’s not… very complex guy. He’s actually like the ‘happy shark’ competitive.” Morrissey explained that Shelton kicks back in the beginning, acting like he’s just there for the ride. Then, when the live shows kick in, his competitive side really takes over.

The Executives Love Pushing Buttons

The conversation then turned to how the executives try to make the show new and better every season. Morrissey explained, “we’re constantly trying to find ways to use the button…people love the button,” which is why they came up with “the steal” and “the block.” However, they don’t want to go too far and “jump the shark,” according to Morrissey.

The production team really wants to find a way to use the button in the live shows, but they haven’t figured out a good way to do it yet. Morrissey asked listeners to send in their ideas, because their team is stumped as to how the buzzer could work during live shows.

The subject then transitioned into the chaotic, stressful and exhilarating nature of doing live television. Daly pointed out that even though only one third of the show is actually live, he wishes that all of it could be.

Davidson asked about the decision to wait to announce the winners on the live shows down to the very last second, making viewers worry that the announcement will get cut off. Daly replied, “It’s the worst feeling in the world. It’s ironic that I was diagnosed with Generalized Anxiety Disorder and mild panic. Legitimately, my pulse is racing as we’re talking about Tuesday nights live results.”

The Pressure is Intense

Even though Daly is very used to live television from his MTV days, he submits that doing the voice live is “really exhilarating, but really challenging.” He described himself as the “ultimate traffic cop” who is smiling on the outside, but inside he is “dying a thousand slow deaths.”

All of the roundtable members agreed that Daly is phenomenal at keeping everything fluid and on track. “When we’re live, we’re doing like a mini-Grammys every single week,” Daly asserted. The time frames to get a show together are extremely limited, and the pressure is very high, but everyone agreed that Daly is gifted at working under pressure. The kudos were reciprocal. During the roundtable, Daly referred to “The Voice” production crew as both “the Avengers of television” and “the A-Team.”

Davidson proceeded to ask the panel about who decides in what order the contestants will audition. He mentioned Season 12’s Chris Blue, who was one of the very last singers to audition, and ended up winning the entire season on team Alicia Keys.

Morrissey responded that it is basically a group decision regarding the order of the auditions. She said, “You can’t stack your best singers on day one…so you sprinkle them throughout.” She added, “Chris Blue – they almost missed, but it made for a great story.”

Morrissey also confessed that sometimes, they “have to tell coaches ‘hey, you gotta slow down. You can’t fill up your team day one. We have three more days.’” However, she admitted, they don’t always listen.

Davidson concluded the discussion by congratulating the panel on 10 years and 21 seasons of success.