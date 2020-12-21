Disqualified ‘The Voice’ Contestant Speaks Out Following Season 19 Finale

NBC’s The Voice season 19 ended with 15-year-old prodigy Carter Rubin taking home the trophy and being the youngest male contestant to ever do so on the show. One contestant that was disqualified earlier in the competition recently spoke up following their exit.

After the season finale of the show, Good Housekeeping reported that Ryan Gallagher took to his Instagram stories to congratulate the champion. Gallagher shared a photo of Rubin celebrating his win and wrote “#champ” across it on his stories, and then he commented on Rubin’s own post about the win.

“Congrats little bro! Enjoy it!” he wrote. “You worked so hard for this. Always remember… YOU ARE AMAZING!!!!”

Gallagher Said He’s Been MIA for a ‘Good Reason’

Gallagher spoke about why he’s been absent on Instagram a little bit and told fans not to worry.

“I wanted to get on here and let you guys know that I haven’t disappeared,” he wrote. “I’m actually a little MIA, but it’s for good reason. I’ve been cooking up a bunch of really cool things for 2021, and I think you guys are going to be really excited. I appreciate your patience. I appreciate your love and support.”

When it comes to his exit, Gallagher hasn’t said much, but he did share a video of him singing “Time to Say Goodbye.”

“There was never a truer title for a moment, in the moment,” Gallagher wrote. “Thank you to everyone who tuned in each week to watch and support my journey. I truly love you all. Thank you!”

He later shared a post about giving back. He wrote, “2020 has been a difficult year, but I am always the happiest when I am giving… especially to kids tougher than me.”

The Performer Has Denied Breaking the Rules

Gallagher originally was one of four performers that competed in the save before the live shows, and he would have moved on in the competition if he had the most votes out of the remaining contestants. However, during the first live show, it was announced that Gallagher would not be moving on in the competition.

According to People, Gallagher broke The Voice’s COVID-19 protocols and was dismissed from the show, but they had no further details at the time. Gallagher shared earlier in the season that his mom was sick with coronavirus, but that wasn’t the reason for his exit, he confirmed on Instagram via a story.

NBC responded to the statement put out by Gallagher’s manager to People.

“Ryan is a talented artist; however, The Voice has strict Covid protocols in place to secure a safe set for our crew, coaches and contestants,” the statement read. “We were made aware of a breach in those protocols, and after examining the situation, and out of an abundance of caution, we determined that Ryan could not participate in our Monday night show without potentially putting others at risk. Therefore, we made the difficult decision to remove Ryan from the competition.”

Gallagher has denied those allegations through his manager, according to People.

“Last Sunday, my client Ryan Gallagher, who was a leading contender as part of Kelly Clarkson’s team on the current season of NBC-TV’s The Voice, was dismissed by NBC and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios for an alleged violation of the show’s Covid 19 protocol,” Michael Catalano told People in a statement. “In my opinion, nothing could be further from the truth.”

The statement also said that Gallagher understands the seriousness of the novel coronavirus and that his mother was previously hospitalized and in the ICU for three weeks.

“It was a scary time for Ryan and his family and he certainly would not knowingly put anyone at risk by not adhering to the show’s Covid-19 policy.”

READ NEXT: Why Fans Think Nick Jonas’ Wife Priyanka Chopra Is Pregnant