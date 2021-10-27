WATCH: Ariana Grande Asks If She Can ‘Quit’ After ‘Special’ ‘Voice’ Knockout

The Knockout Rounds on NBC’s “The Voice” have been intense during season 21, and the coaches have had to make hard decisions between artists multiple times. For Ariana Grande, one of those decisions came when she had to choose between contestants Ryleigh Plank and David Vogel.

The Knockout round episode that aired on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, marked the 500th episode of “The Voice,” and it featured Blake Shelton and Carson Daly sharing some cake in honor of their own 500th episode on the show.

With only one episode of competition remaining ahead of the live shows, each of the coaches was also getting very serious about their teams, including bringing in mega mentor Ed Sheeran to help their contestants along.

Watch Ryleigh Plank vs David Vogel





Ryleigh Plank performs Miley Cyrus' "Midnight Sky" against David Vogel singing Selena Gomez's "Lose You to Love Me" during The Knockouts on The Voice.

One grouping on Team Ariana was Ryleigh Plank versus David Vogel, and they both delivered very different types of performances.

Plank chose to sing Miley Cyrus’s song “Midnight Sky,” and she delivered on the vocals as well as the overall performance. Vogel performed an acoustic, toned-down version of Selena Gomez’s song “Lose You To Love Me,” and the coaches were very impressed with his overall vocals and vibe.

“Is it too late to quit?” Grande asks the other coaches after bowing down to her competitors.

John Legend tells Plank that he loves her whole vibe, and he loved that Vogel’s toned-down version of the song was “cool and different,” and Kelly Clarkson agreed that Plank is “just cool.”

“I’ve never had my confidence to fix my hair while playing the guitar,” Blake Shelton shares, referring to when Vogel took the time to fix his hair during his performance.

Legend shares that he would pick Vogel overall for the day, but for a competitor moving forward he would choose Plank.

That’s interesting because after Grande chooses Plank as the winner of the Knockout even though she called Vogel’s performance was “special” and “disarming”, Legend presses his button to steal Vogel away for his team.

‘The Voice’ Teams After 1 Week Of Knockout Rounds

The next step of the competition following the Knockout Rounds will be the live shows, where viewers can finally vote for the competitors they want to see move forward in the competition. There is only one episode of Knockout Rounds remaining before the episode titled “The Road To Live Shows,” which will be more of a recap than anything else.

Here’s what the teams look like after one week of the Knockout Rounds airing:

Team Ariana:

Raquel Trinidad

Holly Forbes (steal)

Ryleigh Plank

Still to perform in Knockouts: Bella DeNapoli, Katherine Ann Mohler, Jim and Sasha Allen and Manny Keith

Team Kelly:

Katie Rae (Steal)

Gymani

Girl Named Tom

Hailey Mia

Still to perform in Knockouts: Jeremy Rosado and Xavier Cornell

Team Blake:

Wendy Moten

LiBianca

Still to perform in Knockouts: Peedy Chavis, Lana Scott, Carson Peters, Berritt Haynes

Shelton still also has his steal, the only coach with one left.

Team Legend:

Joshua Vacanti

Samuel Harness

David Vogel (Steal)

Still to perform: Jershika Maple, Samara Brown, Shadale, Paris Winningham

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on NBC.

