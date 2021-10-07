WATCH: Ryleigh Plank Brings Coaches to Tears in Emotional ‘the Voice’ Blind Audition

Season 21 of NBC’s “The Voice” featured some very strong talent in the Blind Auditions portion of the competition, including that of Ryleigh Plank, who performed Demi Lovato’s “Anyone” in hopes of earning chair turns from the coaches.

Now that the Blind Auditions are over, coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, and John Legend have finished filling out their teams. They’ll be moving on to the next round of the competition in the long journey to the live finale.

Plank delivered an audition that was emotional for both her and the coaches, and she received two chair turns. First, Kelly Clarkson turned around for the singer, and later into the song, Ariana Grande also pushed her button.

It was clear from the time Plank started talking to the judges that she was likely going to pick Grande’s team no matter what Clarkson said to her.

“Oh my gosh, this keeps happening!” Clarkson exclaimed.

Plank then looked at Clarkson, saying, “This is so crazy because I grew up singing your songs as a little kid. Same with Ariana. You guys have helped me get to where I am, so it’s really amazing to be here.”

Grande told Plank that she was brought to tears by her performance.

“I felt that deeply, it was so beautiful, and I could tell that you were singing from a really real place,” Grande told the contestant.

She went on to say that she thought Plank’s vibrato was beautiful but needed work in some places, which she would be happy to share her expertise about if Plank chose her as her coach for the season.

Legend admitted that the song was challenging and that he noticed a few “execution issues” during the performance.

“Ryleigh, does Kelly have a chance?” Shelton asked the contestant.

She responded that Clarkson did have a chance, and Shelton said that he didn’t turn around because he thought that she’d be better off with Grande or Clarkson.

Plank chose to go with Team Ariana in the end.

‘The Voice’ Teams Are Set For Upcoming Rounds

Below is a look at what the teams look like going into the next round of competition.

Team Kelly:

Girl Named Tom (Trio)

Kinsey Rose

Carolina Alonso

Gymani

Jeremy Rosado

Holly Forbes

The Cunningham Sisters (Duo)

Jershika Maple

Xavier Cornell

Wyatt Michael

Aaron Hines

Parker McKay

Team Legend:

Jonathan Mouton

Jack Rogan

Samuel Harness

Joshua Vacanti

Paris Winningham

Keilah Grace

Samara Brown

Janora Brown

KJ Jennings

Sabrina Dias

Brittany Bree

Shadale

Team Blake:

Peedy Chavis

Wendy Moten

Lana Scott

Hailey Green

The Joy Reunion (trio)

Carson Peters

Kaitlyn Velez

Berritt Haynes

Clint Sherman

Manny Keith

LiBianca

Tommy Edwards

Team Ariana:

Katie Raie

Katherine Ann Mohler

Vaughn Mugol

Chavon Rodgers

Jim and Sasha Allen (Duo)

Raquel Trinidad

Hailey Mia

Bella DeNapoli

David Vogel

Ryleigh Plank

Sophia Bromberg

KCK3 (Trio)

The next round of the competition is the Battle Round, which will feature superstar advisors Jason Aldean (Team Kelly), Camila Cabello (Team Legend), Kristin Chenoweth (Team Ariana), and Dierks Bentley (Team Blake).

Each coach will also have a steal and a save to use, meaning that at least 10 artists will be sent home by the end of the next round.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on NBC.

